The Post and Courier’s excellent series of articles on our troubled education system has energized our politicians, education officials and citizens. The politicians and officials are scrambling to raise teachers’ salaries and spend more money on school buildings throughout the state.
Unfortunately, low teacher salaries and poor school facilities are not the problem.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act mandated a survey of 4,000 American public schools containing about 400,000 students. The survey was to evaluate the role of racial discrimination in schools.
One of the results showed decisively that neither the amount of money spent nor the professional credentials of teachers affected outcomes for individual children.
It concluded the main variables affecting education outcomes for individual children, regardless of race, are the students’ family backgrounds and the number of days they attended school.
Teachers’ salaries and school facilities were not significant factors.
I hope the education gurus and the Department of Education will review the results of that study and find a way to work with at-risk kids instead of, or in addition to, improving teacher’s salaries and school facilities
And given that we have had these problems every year of the 32 years I have lived in Charleston, and for decades prior, I would remind the Department of Education of the definition of doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results.
Terry W. Ryan
Captiva Row
Charleston