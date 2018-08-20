While the Aug. 20 letter writer is correct in his definition of socialism and examples of the U.S. programs that are socialistic in design, his conclusions are in error. The programs he mentions and the idea of the government having a role to play when the private sector doesn’t provide a service is contrary to the long-term well-being of not only our but the world’s population.
Any problems that the left can point to are either directly or indirectly the result of too many people. The Earth’s ability to naturally support a technologically advanced population is limited. Encouraging people to breed, then supporting nonproducers with other people’s money, only exacerbates the problem.
Government spending should be limited to education, national defense and law enforcement, and laws should be limited to those that prohibit infringement on the well-being of others and their property.
It’s a complex situation that is too involved to be solved in a short letter, but the start of a solution is to stop supporting those who can’t support themselves without taxpayer money and to strive for stopping population growth before all our natural resources are gone. That job should fall to voluntary charities and religious foundations, not my tax dollars.
David Pendino
Comiskey Park Circle
Summerville