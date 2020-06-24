LETTER: Today's Americans don't understand the cost of freedom

To the Editor:
On June 6, 1944 United States Military forces conducted operations in Normandy France known as D Day. U.S. and allied forces faced the evil of Adolph Hitler's war machine to quell his bloody aggression of Europe.
The loss of our nation's greatest generation was substantial during this time. Two of my uncle's were with the 101st Airborne Division at the Battle of Normandy. To think that this day was hardly noticed or any reverence given is incomprehensible.
As I look around I can clearly see that America did not deserve such men and women of honor in the first place.
Wally Reddington Jr., retired Msgt, USAF
Goose Creek