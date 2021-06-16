Letter to the Editor

North Carolina Residents Stranded in Andrews, South Carolina
On May 25, 2021, around 10:30 a.m., while we were working in the Andrews, SC area from out of state, our Jeep Cherokee that we were driving mysteriously cut off. Luckily, we were able to pull over onto the shoulder of the road before the engine completely shut down.
After attempting to restart the Jeep to no avail, we were able to flag down two landscapers who had just finished up work at the Andrews Regional Park on S. Olive Street. They allowed us to use our jumper cables and their truck to try to start the Jeep. The engine would not start. They remained with us until we were able to contact O’Reilly Auto Parts to ask for assistance in getting our Jeep started. We never got these two landscapers’ names. They were actually from Conway.
Since we were only about a mile from O’Reilly’s, it did not take long for two employees to come out with their gauge to test the battery power. The battery tested OK, but the Jeep still would not start.
These two O’Reilly employees were kind enough to contact Freeman Tire for us. We do not know their names, but we want to thank them for their concern and help.
After we talked to Pam at Freeman Tire, she sent out one of her mechanics to assess the Jeep. After a few minutes of trying several things, the mechanic suggested we have the Jeep towed to Freeman’s shop.
The mechanic called Blake’s Wrecker & Towing for us, and we spoke to Rodney Blake, the owner and operator. Mr. Blake agreed to drive out to our Jeep and tow us to Freeman Tire. He was very prompt in getting to us and hauling us to Freeman Tire.
It was now around 12 noon.
Pam, the owner of Freeman Tire, met us and had her mechanics check our Jeep. It appeared we might need a new fuel pump, and it would take five days to be delivered to Freeman Tire. The mechanics and Pam were very professional and helpful.
We were 200 miles from home, did not know anyone in the area, and had no way to get back home with our Jeep. AAA said they could tow our Jeep back to our home but would not allow any passengers in their tow truck per COVID protocol.
Needless to say, we felt very vulnerable and a little alarmed. Pam overheard us talking to the AAA representative on the phone and realized we needed some help.
Without saying anything to us, Pam called Rodney Blake and asked him if he would be willing to transport our Jeep and us 200 miles to Pittsboro, N.C. After talking with him, he agreed to take us home, which was a 4 ½ hour trip one way.
Since it was now around 1 o’clock, Pam suggested that we could walk across the street and get some lunch while we waited for Mr. Blake to return to Freeman Tire to pick up our Jeep and us.
The town of Andrews, South Carolina can be very proud of its citizens who showed compassion and voluntarily rendered aid to two stranded folks from North Carolina while we were in distress, although they were under no obligation to help us at all. It is concerned citizens such as those in Andrews, South Carolina who remind us that acts of kindness go a long way.
So, thank you to two landscapers from Conway; two O’Reilly employees; Pam, owner of Freeman Tire; the mechanics at Freeman Tire; and the biggest thank you to Rodney Blake for transporting us and our Jeep back to Pittsboro, North Carolina. What a Day!
Bennie and Elizabeth Johnson
Pittsboro, NC