When a group of bureaucrats with law enforcement backing (FBI) are able to remove or try to remove a duly elected president of the United States, when their candidate lost the election, then we have lost everything. If this were happening in another country, we would call it a coup or the overthrow of a government.
Approximately 200 years ago James Madison, one of the framers of the Constitution, knew this could happen here if the people were not vigilant. The Federalist Papers, No. 51, explains what must be done to protect the Republic and the people’s freedom. His wisdom is there for all to see and is a must read.
These two scholars, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, wrote the book on Psychohistory. They understood the actions of man, when they have absolute power, it can corrupt absolutely and you should expect nothing less. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Those of you who have not read The Federalist Papers will be shocked, for you will see each amendment’s meaning. The Second Amendment is not what we have been led to believe, your government would rather you not know why it’s number two and why we must have that protection. The study of world history as Madison understood it, helped write this document that governs and protects us all even from a corrupt government, he gives us the meaning of all the amendments in the Federalist Papers. His words are the foundation for our great Constitution.
There are 85 essays and parts are difficult to read, but fascinating. There are also some very good books available, one is “Liberty’s Blueprint,” you will hang on every word.
