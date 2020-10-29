LETTER: Solving recent problems 'is not rocket science'

In times of crisis, leaders are supposed to lead. Where are they?
People want direction, discussion and solutions. The problems we are experiencing now have been going on for too many years.
How about one of our leaders standing up and saying let’s get governors, the Justice Department, police commissioners and civic leaders together to discuss these problems. Once the discussions start, create a set of guidelines, review them publicly, get feedback, revise and distribute them to cities, towns and police departments.
All the while, leaders need to report back to the public consistently on what these discussions and guidelines are.
This is not rocket science.
Marc St. George
Summerville