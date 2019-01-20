I’ve had the vantage point of watching my wife work as a teacher. She has won awards, but she has no life beyond the classroom. Evenings were spent preparing for the next day. Weekends were spent grading papers for 250 kids. Much of her work days were spent listening to administrators pontificating or requiring workshops. Out of 28 kids, two would be management problems, three from dysfunctional homes, and for parent drop-ins, only 10 would show up. Then there was lunch duty.
While policing her class, she had 20 minutes to eat.
Sixty-hour work weeks, 20-minute lunch breaks. Forget toilet breaks or any kind of home life. (Even a single teacher would have trouble having any outside life.)
Wonder why teachers are finding something else to do?
An eight-hour, five-day work week for teachers would be a start. That will cost money.
Each classroom needs a “para-educator” to help grade papers and work with challenged kids.
Reporting needs to lighten up. Work days need to be free to teach.
I suspect thousands of dollars will be spent for experts and panels and seminars in Myrtle Beach.
More testing, “frameworks” and rules will be implemented. Maybe even more pay for teachers.
It won’t work. Until teaching becomes a job, not a lifestyle, teachers will leave and test scores will be disappointing.
Dennis Ashley
Retriever Lane
Summerville