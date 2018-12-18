Picture this: A pregnant teenager is forced by circumstance to marry someone older and from a different area than she. The pair is homeless, living in their car. On the way to the husband's home, the girl's water breaks and they are forced t stop so the girl can give birth in the back seat of the car.
This is her first child. Homeless and no money, they are given a bare bones meal consisting of a pack of nabs, a fruit cup, Vienna sausage, chips and water. "Bag of Love" is a program underwritten by Saint Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church Outreach Center on King Street, in the back corner of Vanderhorst Street.
This is all the city of Charleston, voted the most polite city in the U.S., the best climate, the most entertaining, the most fun, could scratch up.
God forbid we find them a place to stay. That would be going over the top - especially at Thanksgiving, especially at Christmas.
The pastor and council of the church believe us to be enabling, not helping, the homeless.
Although we have grants. No. Although we have money. No. Although we have volunteers. No.
The name of the homeless was not Bennett, it was not Hampton, it was not Dewberry, it was not Marion. They weren't staying at the Embassy Suites, worshipping at Citadel Square Baptist Church, or Saint Matthew's Lutheran.
First, we got rid of the blacks on the Battery, now the homeless on Marion Square. What's next? A fence across the peninsula with a gate?
But to close the "Bag of Love" program for the homeless. And, by the way, the program ended November 30.
Merry Christmas.
C.T. Leland
Coming Street
Charleston