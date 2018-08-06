In reference to your editorial on Aug. 3, “Smarter immigration policy.”
While it is true the people coming across the border are diminishing somewhat (we only know of those caught, not the ones who make it) and those who overstay their visa is increasing, each group represents about half of the 12 million illegal aliens. That is no argument against the wall. If there is a leak in the back of the boat, that is no reason the ignore the leak in the front of the boat.
Those who overstay their visas come by commercial airliner, but they do not bring tons of narcotics with them. That’s across-the-border traffic. In 2012, Border Patrol agents intercepted 5,900 pounds of cocaine and 2.2 million pounds of marijuana, and arrested 364,000 people for entering illegally.
Most adults remember the bargain President Ronald Reagan and Congress made to offer amnesty to 3 million illegal immigrants with a promise to control the border and sanction employers who hired those without papers. That was 22 years and 12 million illegal immigants ago.
Good fences make good neighbors when one neighbor disrespects the sovereignty of another.
We are at full employment and need immigrants. Congress should pass a smarter immigration policy that allows for the sane and efficient immigration of folks with skills we need, from engineers to farm workers, who are willing to be assimilated into our melting pot. But first, secure the border.
Moultrie Plowden
Wade Hampton Avenue
Walterboro