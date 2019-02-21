Though there have a number of letters regarding the I-526 extension, we would like to add one more.
In a well-researched op-ed that appeared Feb. 18, Kate Nevin noted the specific nature of Charleston County’s half-cent sales tax. Not a dime was destined for I-526. That this money is now being bandied about as funding for the project is egregious enough.
What bothers us and others more is the outright subterfuge and deceit that has been and is playing out in the process. The project has been delayed and declared “dead” over the course of the last 10 years or more.
Why is that? Could it be that it is just not wanted by the majority of residents? Could it be the blatant assault on the pristine marsh and river areas along Johns and James islands? Could it be that there is already far more traffic than should be reasonably dumped onto Calhoun Street, the busiest hospital district in South Carolina?
Or could it be the expense, which has grown to $780 million (optimistic at best)? Finally, we are just fed up with the way government runs roughshod over the will of the people. If I-526 was the be-all, end-all its proponents promise, it would have been built long before the cost doubled.
