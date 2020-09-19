You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Logical conversations are impossible

A Conversation with a Liberal (Leftist)

Me: What do you think about Trump’s position on illegal immigration?

Liberal: He’s a racist.

Me: But doesn’t illegal immigration depress wages, take American jobs, and hurt the American worker?

Liberal: He’s a racist.

Me: But doesn’t unstopped illegal immigration put an undue strain on our economy, our social services, our ability to support American citizens?

Liberal: He’s a racist.

Me: OK, what do you think about Trump’s position on trade with China?

Liberal: He’s a xenophobe.

Me: But is it not a good idea for America to have production capabilities for drugs and other manufacturing? Or, to quit funding China’s military by giving them so much money?

Liberal: He’s a xenophobe.

Me: Since many countries have had deaths due to COVID-19, are all those world leaders murderers?

Liberal: No, just Trump. He lied to us about the virus.

Me: Even though he cutoff travel from China and then Europe, then created a task team to deal with the virus?

Liberal: Yes, he lied to us.

Me: So, do you support marxism and socialism? Is that the direction this country should go?

Liberal: Trump is a white supremacist. We have to end his fascism.

Me: I am confused, marxism and socialism lead to oppression and loss of freedom. You are for that?

Liberal: Trump is a white supremacist.

Me: But white supremacists are anti-Semitic. Trump has a jewish son-in-law and grandchildren, and supports Israel. What you say does not make sense.

Liberal: That does not matter, he is.

This is what a conversation would be like with a typical liberal. People like this, and there are many, are what I call SpongeBrains, as their heads have absorbed so much hatred for Trump they are not capable of adding in a little truth, nor having a reasonable conversation. For once I would appreciate them actually addressing the issues without always using “orange man bad” as their argument.

Stewart Meyer

Aiken

