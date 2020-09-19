Letter: Logical conversations are impossible

A Conversation with a Liberal (Leftist)
Me: What do you think about Trump’s position on illegal immigration?
Liberal: He’s a racist.
Me: But doesn’t illegal immigration depress wages, take American jobs, and hurt the American worker?
Liberal: He’s a racist.
Me: But doesn’t unstopped illegal immigration put an undue strain on our economy, our social services, our ability to support American citizens?
Liberal: He’s a racist.
Me: OK, what do you think about Trump’s position on trade with China?
Liberal: He’s a xenophobe.
Me: But is it not a good idea for America to have production capabilities for drugs and other manufacturing? Or, to quit funding China’s military by giving them so much money?
Liberal: He’s a xenophobe.
Me: Since many countries have had deaths due to COVID-19, are all those world leaders murderers?
Liberal: No, just Trump. He lied to us about the virus.
Me: Even though he cutoff travel from China and then Europe, then created a task team to deal with the virus?
Liberal: Yes, he lied to us.
Me: So, do you support marxism and socialism? Is that the direction this country should go?
Liberal: Trump is a white supremacist. We have to end his fascism.
Me: I am confused, marxism and socialism lead to oppression and loss of freedom. You are for that?
Liberal: Trump is a white supremacist.
Me: But white supremacists are anti-Semitic. Trump has a jewish son-in-law and grandchildren, and supports Israel. What you say does not make sense.
Liberal: That does not matter, he is.
This is what a conversation would be like with a typical liberal. People like this, and there are many, are what I call SpongeBrains, as their heads have absorbed so much hatred for Trump they are not capable of adding in a little truth, nor having a reasonable conversation. For once I would appreciate them actually addressing the issues without always using “orange man bad” as their argument.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken