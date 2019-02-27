The Hate Crime Forum sponsored by the Charleston Police Department was a sobering reminder that we have a long way to go in addressing the roots of hatred, especially against protected groups, which is the focus of a proposed hate crime bill in South Carolina.
Hate manifested in murder, sexual assault, rape, genocide, bias, prejudice and racism is often fed by a deeper and more insidious root: human evil, acts so grievous that cause so much suffering that even the word hate seems inadequate.
In fact, there is no religion, race, ethnicity, nationality or gender that has not been a victim of hate and none that has not been a perpetrator of hate. One need only look at history and the state of the world to testify to this fact.
We heard from a Holocaust survivor. I’ve also met survivors of genocide, here and abroad, of the Pontic Greek genocide and the Armenian genocide, the first genocide of the 20th century against Orthodox Christians by the Ottoman Turks.
I attended a prayer vigil at St. Michael’s Church on Broad Street to pray for the persecuted and martyred Christians in the Middle East. I’ve met survivors of genocides in Africa. And I’ve met Israeli soldiers who identify as refuseniks because they defected from the Israeli army on grounds of moral conscience by refusing to fight against Palestinian civilians.
I was again reminded that weighing anyone’s pain serves no one. What one person is able to carry can easily break another’s spirit.
I’ve met a survivor of Catholic clergy sexual abuse and have worked with children who were physically and sexually abused. Everyone has the right to speak and define their truth.
An evening organized to bring greater clarity to the problem of hate crimes, for me, actually raised more questions than it answered. We have all at one time or another held hate and unforgiveness in our hearts. We have all also loved and forgiven.
In the end, what will have the greatest impact on stemming the tide of both national and global hate and suffering is the realization that every one of us at some point in our lives will need mercy, and perhaps the greatest shadows we have to shine a light on are the ones within our own souls. Only then will we be vehicles for bringing light and healing into the world and be able to combat hate from a place of personal power, authority and authenticity.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston