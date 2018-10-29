Nancy Pelosi told the truth. And it’s on YouTube. She said to do whatever it takes — even if you have to run against me. “Just WIN, Baby.” And then she laughed.
Pelosi also said she will roll back the Trump tax cuts when in power. Therefore, most people would not get any extra money next year.
Joe Cunningham boasts in his new TV ad that he would not support Nancy Pelosi for speaker. That looks like he is following Pelosi’s instructions. And Cunningham recently posted a sign near my subdivision that says, “Lowcountry Over Party.”
Hmmm, I doubt it. Progressive liberal Cunningham will do or say whatever it takes. After all, Pelosi’s Washington minions stick together like horseflies on fly paper.
“Just WIN, Baby.”
Joan Brown
Franklin Court
Summerville