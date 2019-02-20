Charleston County Council just made our unbearable commute on I-26 much worse. On Feb. 12 council voted to raid already allocated revenue from the half-cent sales tax to fund I-526. This is a U-turn that could keep I-26 in gridlock for decades.
In 2016, County Council voted to use sales tax money on the following I-26 congestion related projects: Airport area roads, Dorchester Road, Michaux Parkway, Northside Drive at Ashley Phosphate Road and U.S. 78. Each of these projects, if realized, would reduce traffic congestion for thousands of I-26 commuters. Now that council has signaled it will use sales tax money for I-526, all projects to improve traffic on I-26 are up for grabs. Talk about road rage.
I, for one, will be contacting my state and local elected officials.
