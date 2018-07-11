After watching rallies to abolish ICE, I have come to the conclusion that Democrats think that they know what’s best for our country while Republicans do know what’s best.
Children being separated from their immigrant parents is the big issue of the day. We were shown pictures of children in chain-link enclosures as the Democrats screamed that President Trump was abusing them. They stopped screaming when they found out that some of those pictures were from 2014 under the Obama administration.
The Democrats screamed about Trump using children as a tool to punish immigrants seeking asylum. What they failed to acknowledge was the fact that if a parent in this country abandons their child, he or she would go to jail for child abandonment or endangering a child.
Democrats didn’t acknowledge how many were unescorted children used in drug trafficking and the slave trade. They also didn’t address phony non-parents who used kids to get into this country.
Of all the protesters around the country screaming that ICE should be abolished, I wonder how many of them would be so outspoken if a member of MS-13, a notorious murderous gang, killed someone close to them?
It’s bad enough when you have people being incited by Democrats who want this country turned into a chaotic battleground. If you get rid of our laws, then we will be at the mercy of those who show no mercy.
Gregory J. Topliff
Glenwood Drive
Warrenville