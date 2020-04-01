Letter from the editor

Something I've learned about magazine production since I've taken on Sara Novak's editing duties during her maternity leave is that so much planning goes into each issue of Lowcountry Parent months in advance.
I'm sitting here writing this letter in mid-March. By the time it reaches your hands, April will be officially underway. That makes it hard for me to predict what the world will look like a few weeks from now. The news is unfolding so fast these days. And a lot of it is scary.
It gives me peace of mind to know that the coronavirus, formally called COVID-19, seems to be largely sparing our children. There's still so much to worry about, including retirement savings, closures, cancellations and more. My hope is that the outlook in April looks brighter than it does in mid-March.
As someone who struggles with some degree of anxiety, I've found it helpful to occasionally step away from the news (a bit hard when you work in a newsroom!) I have an app on my iPhone that encourages deep breathing. I try to meditate at the end of the day, or read a book. I hope the April issue of our magazine likewise provides the respite you need from the world right now.
On page X, be sure to check out our feature story on "the birds and the bees" — and how you should approach that important conversation with your kids. On page X, we break down important aspects of teen driving safety and on page X, read all about how you can teach your kids to keep our beautiful beaches clean by planning a family beach sweep.
Here's something that has been on my family's mind lately — should we get a pet? Our monthly Q&A addresses everything you should first consider on page X.
I hope you enjoy the magazine and that you find it as fun as it is useful. I wish you and you family a happy and healthy April. I'll meet you back here in May.
