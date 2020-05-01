Letter from the editor LCP May

Happy May, from my house to yours!
I imagine that many of you are still self-isolating at home, hoping — just like me — that this coronavirus pandemic passes before the month is out. From my vantage point in mid-April, it's probably too soon to tell.
Nevertheless, here at Lowcountry Parent, we're still getting ready for summer. I, for one, am looking forward to a cold beverage on the back porch while my husband cooks dinner on the grill and our girls run through the sprinkler. That might buy me enough time to pick up a good book.
I hope you'll find this issue of Lowcountry Parent an escape from the worrisome health care headlines that have dominated the news recently. On page X, read up on choosing the right insecticides and sunscreens for your kids. (They'll need some for all those backyard water activities!)
On page X, we take a deep dive into writing your will — something supremely important to consider no matter what time of year it is. And what better time to start working on a will when we have all this time at home?
Keep reading and you'll find a feature story on page X about cord blood banking and a Q&A on page X about dating while parenting. And the results of our ever-popular Moms' Choice contest are featured on page X.
And finally, many of you turn to Lowcountry Parent each month for our comprehensive calendar of events. So much has been cancelled recently, but we've rounded up a long list of activities to keep your family busy at home and online.
Until next month, I hope you and your family stay healthy.
Lauren