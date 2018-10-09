On Oct. 7, The Post and Courier published a letter that suggested, as a “fix” to flooding in buildings built in swamplands and floodplains, that County Council stop hoarding money for the “mythical I-526 extension” and use that money to “fix” Church Creek. This is a construction that I’ve noticed many people use when they want to use the money earmarked for completing 526. Finishing this highway is not an extension; it’s a completion.
Look at the James Island connector where it reaches James Island. There’s a beautiful, graded “hill” at the end of it. What is it for? Were we planning on having skateboarders rocket across Folly Road there for a thrilling new view of James Island? Of course not. It was to be used to build the rest of the highway over to Johns Island and West Ashley.
Let’s look at the end of the road in West Ashley, where we have to drive up U.S. Highway 17 to get on 526 for hurricane evacuation. It could have just ended at Sam Rittenberg. We have an entrance there; we have an exit there. Why would they have gone all the way across Highway 17, built up that nice half-cloverleaf and then stopped?
Sherlock Holmes once said that when you exhaust all other possibilities, the one that’s left, no matter how improbable, has to be the correct one. I believe that the “improbable” possibility here is that I-526 was always intended to be “extended” to James and Johns islands.
So let’s quit trying to diminish the importance of finishing this road by calling it an “extension,” as if it were some afterthought to pacify a noisy constituency. It was always intended to be finished.
Gloria B. Jenkins
Stonewood Drive
Charleston