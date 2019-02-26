Irresponsible political decisions by council members in Charleston and the bedroom community of Mount Pleasant are paving the way for excess hotel, apartment and condo development. Councilmen with big ideas, in concert with greedy developers and real estate venture capitalists, are all but destroying the livability that once existed in both cities.
Even the planners and zoning bureaucrats, with no direct responsibility to the citizenry, must bear some of the responsibility for the travesty that has enveloped both communities.
Is there no help or hope forthcoming for the future?
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Pelican Reach
Isle of Palms