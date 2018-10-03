In the Sept. 29 Post and Courier letter, “Expose true colors,” the author seems to be upset that Joe Cunningham doesn’t include his political party in his television commercials. In light of the country’s divisiveness, I find this very refreshing.
Mr. Cunningham clearly states his position on several important issues. I much prefer that instead of hearing which party the candidate is affiliated with. Wouldn’t it be nice if all politicians would do this and voters would actually be responsible for learning where each candidate stands on the issues?
Kelly Coleman
Fishermans Bend
Mount Pleasant