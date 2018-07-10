I think we have heard all we need on the completion (or non-completion) of I-526 from residents of Mount Pleasant. Nearly every letter or Facebook comment opposing I-526 comes from a person in Mount Pleasant, which has had their I-526 access for many years now, thanks to taxpayers, including those still stuck in traffic on James and Johns islands.
The letter from the Mount Pleasant resident in the July 8 Post and Courier talked about preserving “what is left of the beautiful splendor that was once all of Charleston.” I would like to do that, too.
But Mount Pleasant used to be small, too. You had Shem Creek. You had the Old Village. Plenty of development along Coleman Boulevard. And some buildings on the bypass. And then there was nothing until you got to Dodge’s store on Highway 41. Now you don’t even notice 41, as the building goes on.
Mount Pleasant is destroying rural farms and forests and communities, and we taxpayers are paying for roads through them. But like all development, it comes way before the roads to facilitate it. If you had the roads first, the prices for the land would be higher, due to highway access.
And that’s what is happening on James and Johns islands. Property owners are selling out for big bucks, and developers are developing for more big bucks. Nobody’s considering the roads.
We taxpayers have been very generous with the people of Mount Pleasant. Now it’s time to finish this highway and get on with some of the other projects that need to be done. One of those might be replacing the James B. Edwards Bridge in the near future. Boy, that thing being down sure made a mess, didn’t it? That bridge wasn’t there 30 years ago. Maybe we don’t need it after all. Let the area go back to the splendor it used to be.
Gloria B. Jenkins
Stonewood Drive
Charleston