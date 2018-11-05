I find it ironic that in the Sunday, Nov. 8 Post and Courier article, “Baldwin denies punching man in parking dispute,” Alec Baldwin is quoted as complaining that it’s become “a sport” to tag people with as many “negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purpose of clickbait entertainment.” Perhaps he hasn’t considered what he does for entertainment’s sake with his skits on “Saturday Night Live” as “a sport.” Oh well, we all know how critically important it is to value and hold high the opinions of our valued Hollywood elite.
Kevin Shawver
High Hammock Road
Johns Island