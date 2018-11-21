COLUMBIA — Simplifying South Carolina's byzantine funding formula for K-12 schools, raising teachers' pay and providing poor districts more money to repair dilapidated buildings will be priorities next year, legislators pledge.
How much money and how far the reforms go remain to be seen , but the effort will be aided by an additional $1 billion in revenue available to spend in the 2019-20 state budget, according to the S.C. Board of Economic Advisors.
Legislation to overhaul a funding system so complex even most legislators don't understand how it works could make it to the House floor soon after the new session starts Jan. 8, said the chamber's chief budget writer, Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson.
Meanwhile, a bi-partisan group of senators is organizing to discuss proposals addressing the disparities laid out in The Post and Courier's "Minimally Adequate" education series.
The General Assembly's push also comes more than four years after the state Supreme Court ordered legislators to fix an education system that fails to provide poor, rural children a chance at success.
Justices were especially critical of the state's antiquated, piecemeal funding scheme that dates to 1977. But a court with two new legislatively elected judges dismissed the quarter-century-old case last year, letting lawmakers off the hook without any changes to the maze of funding streams .
But legislators insist they recognize something must be done for the sake of the state's economy since the current system is not preparing enough students for college or the modern work world.
White said he envisions phasing-in over several years funding changes that will free districts from state mandates on how they spend money. Flexibility would depend on students' academic performance and districts' fiscal health, he said.
"It's not going to come in like a big ol' ice bath. You can't just come in and flip the switch," said White, who organized the House's latest study committee on school funding. "But it shouldn't be this complicated.
"We are very, very optimistic something’s going to be done. Something will be done. We can’t continue with the same model we’ve had for 40 years. It’s not sustainable."
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who's heading a Senate education study panel, said he also expects to see funding reforms for the budget year that starts July 1.
"I hope this is the year of education in the General Assembly," said Sheheen, D-Camden.
He worries, however, that reforms will simplify funding without putting more money into poor schools .
He and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, contend any big changes will require Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who won his first four-year term this month, to use his bully pulpit to rally statewide support.
"There are a lot of special interests involved here, and 170 legislators with 170 ideas," Massey said. "It's going to take leadership with a statewide voice to rally the public and get enough legislators on board to make it happen."
The last major education reform effort, which increased the state sales tax by a penny specifically for education innovations, was spearheaded by former Democratic Gov. Richard Riley in 1984. The penny's purpose has since been eroded with the money used to pay for basics, such as buses and textbooks.
So far, McMaster has said his education push next year will involve putting an armed law enforcement officer in every school and changes that don't require money, such as reducing mandatory student testing that takes away from class time.
But he recently indicated he's willing to back legislators' funding reform ideas, saying the state ought to spend more money on education but must do so in a way that doesn't waste money on district administration that's not producing results.
As for the specifics, he said , "I'm not wedded to anything we've done in the past. I am open to any and all suggestions."
State economists project legislators will have an additional $458 million in tax dollars that can be spent every year and $546 million for one-time spending in 2019-20. the budget boosts comes from higher-than-expected tax collections, unneeded rainy-day money and the state's share of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot after the sole winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.
While that sounds like a gigantic windfall, the state is so far behind in meetings its obligations , White said, legislators must decide how to whittle down more than $2 billion in requests from state agencies.
But White and other legislators agree part of the new money should go toward helping poor school districts that lack the tax base to raise money locally renovate or rebuild their schools.
Last year, legislators approved $56 million in one-time cash for building work, providing $1.16 million each to 48 high-poverty districts, covering some basic maintenance. Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, recently acknowledged that's a "drop in the bucket" for their needs.
Legislators are optimistic teachers will get a raise next year, though it may fall short of the 5 percent requested by state Superintendent Molly Spearman, which would raise their pay to the Southeastern average.
This year, teachers received a 1 percent cost-of-living increase.
"Teacher pay is the single most important thing we can do to attract and retain highly qualified people," Sheheen said.
A 5 percent pay boost would take an additional $155 million. That's among the $442 million Spearman is seeking in the upcoming budget.
She's also requesting $173 million to increase student funding through the state's oldest funding formula, which is supposed to fund basic education needs.
Even if legislators approve Spearman's request, the state will continue falling further behind on what remains the state's main source of education money, unless legislators revamp the whole system. Even under current measures, the state falls $500 million short of what's called for under that 1977 law that requires yearly adjustments for inflation.
Other amounts in Spearman's request include $40 million for buses. About $6 million of that would add to the bus fleet in high-growth districts, including Charleston County. The rest is needed to comply with a 2007 state law requiring enough new buses to be bought yearly to replace the entire fleet every 15 years — a mandate legislators have failed to meet. More than 430 school buses statewide are 30 years old, according to the agency.