Automotive
Auto Dealer
Baker Motor Company Winner
Crews Subaru Runner-up
Auto Repair
Gerald's Tires Winner
Pit Stop Auto and Tire Runner-up
Family Car
Honda Odyssey Winner
Chevrolet Suburban Runner-up
Tire Service Gerald's Tires Winner
Hay Tire Runner-up
Businessess & Retailers
Bank/Credit Union
South Carolina Federal Credit Union Winner
South State Bank Runner-up
Barber Shop
Sport Clips Winner
Causey's Barber Shop Runner-up
Day Care
Springview Academy Winner
Archway Academy Runner-up
Family Law Attorney
Gamache Law Firm - Donnie Gamache Winner
Condon Family Law - Colleen Condon Runner-up
Financial Planner
Randy Teegardin - 360 Financial Winner
Thrivent Lutheran Financial Runner-up
Hair Salon
Stella Nova Winner
The Loft Salon Winner
Hair Salon for Mom
The Loft Salon Winner
Nolas Salon Runner-up
Insurance Agency
Brightway Insurance, The McKenzie Agency Winner
C.T. Lowndes & Company Home Page Winner
Insurance Agent
Tony Pope - State Farm Winner
Kirk Lax Runner-up
Kids' Gym
Rolly Pollies Winner
Flip! Gym Runner-up
Kids' Haircut
Bangs 'N Bows Winner
Kid's Adventure Cutz Runner-up
Nail Salon
Creative Nails Winner
Nail Salon Luxia Nails Spa Runner-up
Non-Profit Organization
Charleston Animal Society Winner
Summerville Miracle League Runner-up
Photographer
Chantilly Lace Photography LLC Winner
Tiffany Hicks Photography Runner-up
Tax Service
H&R Block Winner
McCay Kiddy Runner-up
Art Instruction
Archway Academy Winner
Wine & Design Runner-up
Dance Classes
Kelly's Dance Winner
Happy Feet Dance Studio Runner-up
Golf Instruction
The First Tee of Greater Charleston Winner
Charleston Municipal Golf Camps Runner-up
Gymnastics Classes
Choice Gymnastics Winner
Flip! Gym Runner-up
Martial Arts Instruction
Charleston Taekwondo Winner
Coastal Karate Runner-up
Music Instruction
Erin Bromley Winner
Bach to Rock Mount Pleasant Runner-up
Soccer Instruction
Soccer Shots Winner
Happy Feet Runner-up
Swim Instruction
Clint Avery - SINK or Swim School Winner
Kids First Swim School Runner-up
Tennis Instruction
St. Andrew's Parks & Playground Winner
Snee Farm Country Club Runner-up
Theatre Classes
Flowertown Players Winner
Charleston Stage Runner-up
Entertainment
Best Place to Wear Out Your Kid
Velocity Air Sports Winner
Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up
Birthday Party - Entertainment/Services
Carol's Balloon Art Winner
Velocity Air Sports Runner-up
Birthday Party - Venue for Boys
Velocity Air Sports Winner
Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up
Birthday Party - Venue for Girls
Velocity Air Sports Winner
Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up
Dad/Son Outing
Charleston RiverDogs Winner
Velocity Air Sports Runner-up
Fair/Festival
Holiday Festival of Lights Winner
Flowertown Festival Runner-up
Family Attraction or Outing
Charleston RiverDogs Winner
South Carolina Aquarium Winner
Family Recreation Center
Velocity Air Sports Winner
Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Runner-up
Family Run/Walk
Cooper River Bridge Run Winner
Charleston Marathon Runner-up
Historical Site
Charles Towne Landing Winner
Magnolia Plantation & Gardens Runner-up
Live Theatre
Dock Street Theatre Winner
Flowertown Players Runner-up
Mom/Daughter Outing
Velocity Air Sports Winner
Second Sunday on King Runner-up
Movie Theatre
Northwoods Stadium Cinema Winner
Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16 Runner-up
Museum
Children's Museum of the Lowcountry Winner
South Carolina Aquarium Runner-up
Outdoor Activity Venue
Charleston RiverDogs Winner
Charles Towne Landing Runner-up
Parent/Child Outing
Charleston RiverDogs Winner
Children's Museum of the Lowcountry Runner-up
Food & Date Night
Asian Food
Basil Winner
Red Orchid Runner-up
BBQ
Swig and Swine Winner
Home Team BBQ Runner-up
Best Place to Satisfy a Sweet Tooth
Kaminsky's Winner
Nothing Bundt Cakes Runner-up
Breakfast/Brunch
Page's Okra Grill Winner
Bear - E - Patch Runner-up
Burger Joint
Sesame Burgers & Beer Winner
Five Guys Burgers and Fries Runner-up
Coffee Shop
Biggby Coffee Winner
Coffee Shop Coastal Coffee Runner-up
Date Night Out
Hall's Chophouse Winner
California Dreaming Restaurant and Bar Runner-up
Deli
East Bay Deli Winner
Mozzo Runner-up
Family-Friendly Restaurant
Chick-fil-a Winner
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Runner-up
Girls' Night Out
Taco Boy Winner
Wine and Design Runner-up
Gluten-Free Menu
Five Loaves Cafe Winner
Verde Runner-up
Ice Cream Parlor
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Winner
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Runner-up
Italian Food
Gennaro's Italian Winner
Indaco Runner-up
Kids' Menu
Chick-fil-A Winner
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Runner-up
Mexican Food
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Winner
Taco Boy Runner-up
Organic Options
Whole Foods Winner
Five Loaves Café Runner-up
Pizza Place
Mellow Mushroom Winner
Paisano's Pizza Grill Runner-up
Seafood
Fleet Landing Winner
The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene Runner-up
Sushi
O-Ku Winner
Wasabi Winner
Vegetarian
Five Loaves Cafe Winner
Verde Runner-up
Health & Wellness
Aesthetic Medicine
Totality MeDIspa Winner
Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery – Timeless You Runner-up
Allergy & Asthma
Charleston Allergy & Asthma Winner
Charleston ENT & Allergy Runner-up
Best Gym
Stryke Fitness Winner
Planet Fitness Runner-up
Children's Behavioral Therapy
Building Independence Together Winner
NOBA Services – Nicole Orsini, BCBA Runner-up
Children's Occupational Therapy
Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Winner
Coastal Therapy Services, Inc. Runner-up
Children's Physical Therapy
Tri-County Therapy, LLC. Winner
Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Runner-up
Children's Speech Therapy
Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Winner
oastal Therapy Services, Inc. Runner-up
Chiropractor
Family First Chiropractic Winner
Dr. Stephen Khouri - Khouri Chiropractic Runner-up
Counseling
JSS Behavior Services Winner
Charleston Counseling Center Runner-up
Day Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa Winner
Urban Nirvana Runner-up
Dentist for Mom & Dad
Trident General Dentistry Winner
Solomon Family Dentistry Runner-up
Dermatologist
Dr. McLean Sheperd - Sheperd Integrative Dermatology Winner
Dr. Todd Schlesinger - Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston Runner-up
Family Counseling
JSS Behavior Services Winner
Charleston Counseling Center Runner-up
Family Doctor
Coastal Pediatric Associates Winner
Sweetgrass Pediatrics Runner-up
Family Doctor for Mom & Dad
Dr. Lee Allison - East Cooper Coastal Family Physicians Winner
Berkeley Family Practice Runner-up
Fertility Specialist
Coastal Fertility Specialists Winner
The Fertility Center of Charleston Runner-up
Hospital
Medical University of South Carolina Winner
Roper St. Francis Hospital Runner-up
OB/GYN
Dr. Loren Frankel - Palmetto Women's Health Winner
OB/GYN Charleston Birth Place Runner-up
Optometrist
Draisin Vision Group Winner
Dr. David Bang Runner-up
Orthodontist
Sweetgrass Orthodontics - Dr. Jing Zhou Winner
Charleston Orthodontic Specialists - Dr. Nick Savastano Runner-up
Orthopedist
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Winner
Dr. Bright McConnell- Charleston Sports Medicine Runner-up
Pediatric Dentist
Coastal Kids Dental & Braces Winner
ummerville Pediatric Dentistry Runner-up
Pediatrician
Coastal Pediatric Associates Winner
Sweetgrass Pediatrics Runner-up
Pharmacy
Charleston ENT & Allergy Winner
Sweetgrass Pharmacy Runner-up
Pilates/Yoga/Barre/Cycling or Spin
Pure Barre Winner
Yoga Den and Core Studio Runner-up
Plastic Surgery
Charleston Plastic Surgery Winner
Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery – Timeless You Runner-up
Urgent Care Clinic
MUSC After Hours Care Clinic Winner
Roper Express Care Runner-up
Weight Loss Center
Palmetto Women's Health Winner
Physician’s Plan Weight Loss + Wellness Runner-up
Local Shopping
Adult Consignment Store
Style Encore Winner
Goodwill Runner-up
Arts & Crafts
Hobby Lobby Winner
People, Places, and Quilts Runner-up
Bakery/Birthday Cakes
Cakes by Kait Winner
Publix Runner-up
Best Place to Buy a Gift/Adult
Palmetto Moon Winner
Antiques & Artisans Runner-up
Best Place to Buy a Gift/Children
Wonder Works Winner
Once Upon a Child Runner-up
Best Place to Buy Kids' Sports Equipment
Play It Again Sports Winner
Bicycle Shop
Mike's Bikes Winner
Charleston Bicycle Runner-up
Book Store
Mr. K's Used Books, Music and More Winner
Lifeway Christian Store Runner-up
Children's Clothing Store
Once Upon A Child Winner
Southern Belles: A Children's Boutique Runner-up
Children's Consignment Store
Once Upon A Child Winner
Angels and Rascals Runner-up
Children's Shoes Once Upon A Child Winner
Stride Rite Runner-up
Grocery Store
Publix Winner
Harris Teeter Runner-up
Jewelry Store
Antiques & Artisans Winner
Polly's Fine Jewelry Winner
Men's Clothing Store
Belk Winner
M. Dumas & Sons Runner-up
Men's Shoe Store
Shoe Carnival Winner
Belk Runner-up
Music Supply Store
Guitar Center Winner
Shem Creek Music Shop Runner-up
Sporting Goods Store
Hadrell's Point Tackle Winner
Palmetto State Armory Runner-up
Toy Store
Once Upon A Child Winner
Wonder Works Runner-up
Wine or Spirits Store
Bill's Liquors & Fine Wines Winner
Bottles Beverage Superstore Runner-up
Women's Clothing Store
Belk Winner
T.J. Maxx Runner-up
Women's Shoe Store
Phillip's Shoes Winner
Belks Runner-up
Pets
Boarding/Day Care
Moonshadow Pet Resort Winner
Patrick Veterinary Clinic Winner
Groomer/Mobile Groome
Ziggy's Dog Parlor Winner
Moonshadow Kennel Runner-up
Pets Pet Supply Store
Dolittle's Winner
Pet Supplies Plus Winner
Veterinarian
Patrick Veterinary Clinic Winner
Park West Veterinary Associates Runner-up
Professional Services
Appliance Store
Plugs Appliance Center Winner
Berlin's Restaurant Supply Runner-up
Babysitter/Nanny
Your Happy Nest Winner
The Nanny Pod Runner-up
Carpet Care
Chem-Dry of Summerville Winner
Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Runner-up
Contractor
Edgewater Construction Winner
G&S Supply Company Runner-up
Dry Cleaning
Lyerly's Winner
Sandys Runner-up
Exterminator
Terminix Winner
Palmetto Exterminators Runner-up
Flooring & Carpet
Carpet Baggers Winner
McGrew's FLooring Runner-up
Florist
Creech's Florist Winner
Charleston Flower Market Runner-up
The Flower Cottage Runner-up
Furniture
Antiques & Artisans Village Winner
Nadeau Runner-up
Heating & Air Service
Carolina Heating and Air Winner
Goose Creek Heating & Air Runner-up
Preferred Home Services Runner-up
Home Decor
Antiques & Artisans Village Winner
Hobby Lobby Runner-up
Home Renovation & Repair
EdgeWater Construction Winner
1st Class Paint & Restoration Runner-up
House Cleaning Services
Maid Pure Winner
Molly Maid Runner-up
Lawn & Garden Store
Hyams Garden & Accent Store Winner
Hidden Ponds Nursery Runner-up
Lawn/Landscaping Service
Palmetto Landscaping and Design Winner
Ables Landscapes Runner-up
Paint &/or Wallpaper Store
Sherwin-Williams Winner
Plumber
Blitch Plumbing Winner
Kessler Plumbing LLC Runner-up
Pool Service
Aqua Blue Pools Winner
Surfside Pools Winner
Professional Organizer
Ducks in a Row Winner
STR8N UP Professional Organizing Services Runner-up
Real Estate
Builder/Developer
D. R. Horton Winner
Sabal Homes Winner
Community/Neighborhood
Cane Bay Winner
Carolina Bay Runner-up
Mortgage Company
US Mortgage of South Carolina Winner
Prime Lending Runner-up
Real Estate Office
AgentOwned Realty Summerville Trolley Road Office Winner
The Real Estate Firm Winner
Realtor
Cristy Britton - Carolina One Winner
Suzy Torres - Carolina One Winner
School & Education
Best Place for a Field Trip
Bee City Winner
South Carolina Aquarium Runner-up
Day Camp
Archway Academy Winner
Springview Academy Runner-up
Elementary School
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Winner
Nativity School Runner-up
Kid's Sports Program
Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Winner
St. Andrew's Parks & Playground Runner-up
Montessori School
Charles Towne Montessori Winner
East Cooper Montessori Runner-up
Overnight Camp
St. Christopher Camp & Conference Center Winner
Pre-School
Westminster Preschool Winner
Archway Academy Runner-up
Private School
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Winner
Palmetto Christian Academy Runner-up
Tutoring Service
Education and Testing Solutions Winner
Capabilities ~ Valerie White Runner-up