Automotive

Auto Dealer

Baker Motor Company Winner

Crews Subaru Runner-up

Auto Repair

Gerald's Tires Winner

Pit Stop Auto and Tire Runner-up

Family Car

Honda Odyssey Winner

Chevrolet Suburban Runner-up

Tire Service Gerald's Tires Winner

Hay Tire Runner-up

Businessess & Retailers

Bank/Credit Union

South Carolina Federal Credit Union Winner

South State Bank Runner-up

Barber Shop

Sport Clips Winner

Causey's Barber Shop Runner-up

Day Care

Springview Academy Winner

Archway Academy Runner-up

Family Law Attorney

Gamache Law Firm - Donnie Gamache Winner

Condon Family Law - Colleen Condon Runner-up

Financial Planner

Randy Teegardin - 360 Financial Winner

Thrivent Lutheran Financial Runner-up

Hair Salon

Stella Nova Winner

The Loft Salon Winner

Hair Salon for Mom

The Loft Salon Winner

Nolas Salon Runner-up

Insurance Agency

Brightway Insurance, The McKenzie Agency Winner

C.T. Lowndes & Company Home Page Winner

Insurance Agent

Tony Pope - State Farm Winner

Kirk Lax Runner-up

Kids' Gym

Rolly Pollies Winner

Flip! Gym Runner-up

Kids' Haircut

Bangs 'N Bows Winner

Kid's Adventure Cutz Runner-up

Nail Salon

Creative Nails Winner

Nail Salon Luxia Nails Spa Runner-up

Non-Profit Organization

Charleston Animal Society Winner

Summerville Miracle League Runner-up

Photographer

Chantilly Lace Photography LLC Winner

Tiffany Hicks Photography Runner-up

Tax Service

H&R Block Winner

McCay Kiddy Runner-up

Art Instruction

Archway Academy Winner

Wine & Design Runner-up

Dance Classes

Kelly's Dance Winner

Happy Feet Dance Studio Runner-up

Golf Instruction

The First Tee of Greater Charleston Winner

Charleston Municipal Golf Camps Runner-up

Gymnastics Classes

Choice Gymnastics Winner

Flip! Gym Runner-up

Martial Arts Instruction

Charleston Taekwondo Winner

Coastal Karate Runner-up

Music Instruction

Erin Bromley Winner

Bach to Rock Mount Pleasant Runner-up

Soccer Instruction

Soccer Shots Winner

Happy Feet Runner-up

Swim Instruction

Clint Avery - SINK or Swim School Winner

Kids First Swim School Runner-up

Tennis Instruction

St. Andrew's Parks & Playground Winner

Snee Farm Country Club Runner-up

Theatre Classes

Flowertown Players Winner

Charleston Stage Runner-up

Entertainment

Best Place to Wear Out Your Kid

Velocity Air Sports Winner

Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up

Birthday Party - Entertainment/Services

Carol's Balloon Art Winner

Velocity Air Sports Runner-up

Birthday Party - Venue for Boys

Velocity Air Sports Winner

Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up

Birthday Party - Venue for Girls

Velocity Air Sports Winner

Wild Blue Ropes Runner-up

Dad/Son Outing

Charleston RiverDogs Winner

Velocity Air Sports Runner-up

Fair/Festival

Holiday Festival of Lights Winner

Flowertown Festival Runner-up

Family Attraction or Outing

Charleston RiverDogs Winner

South Carolina Aquarium Winner

Family Recreation Center

Velocity Air Sports Winner

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Runner-up

Family Run/Walk

Cooper River Bridge Run Winner

Charleston Marathon Runner-up

Historical Site

Charles Towne Landing Winner

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens Runner-up

Live Theatre

Dock Street Theatre Winner

Flowertown Players Runner-up

Mom/Daughter Outing

Velocity Air Sports Winner

Second Sunday on King Runner-up

Movie Theatre

Northwoods Stadium Cinema Winner

Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16 Runner-up

Museum

Children's Museum of the Lowcountry Winner

South Carolina Aquarium Runner-up

Outdoor Activity Venue

Charleston RiverDogs Winner

Charles Towne Landing Runner-up

Parent/Child Outing

Charleston RiverDogs Winner

Children's Museum of the Lowcountry Runner-up

Food & Date Night

Asian Food

Basil Winner

Red Orchid Runner-up

BBQ

Swig and Swine Winner

Home Team BBQ Runner-up

Best Place to Satisfy a Sweet Tooth

Kaminsky's Winner

Nothing Bundt Cakes Runner-up

Breakfast/Brunch

Page's Okra Grill Winner

Bear - E - Patch Runner-up

Burger Joint

Sesame Burgers & Beer Winner

Five Guys Burgers and Fries Runner-up

Coffee Shop

Biggby Coffee Winner

Coffee Shop Coastal Coffee Runner-up

Date Night Out

Hall's Chophouse Winner

California Dreaming Restaurant and Bar Runner-up

Deli

East Bay Deli Winner

Mozzo Runner-up

Family-Friendly Restaurant

Chick-fil-a Winner

Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Runner-up

Girls' Night Out

Taco Boy Winner

Wine and Design Runner-up

Gluten-Free Menu

Five Loaves Cafe Winner

Verde Runner-up

Ice Cream Parlor

Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Winner

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Runner-up

Italian Food

Gennaro's Italian Winner

Indaco Runner-up

Kids' Menu

Chick-fil-A Winner

Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe Runner-up

Mexican Food

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Winner

Taco Boy Runner-up

Organic Options

Whole Foods Winner

Five Loaves Café Runner-up

Pizza Place

Mellow Mushroom Winner

Paisano's Pizza Grill Runner-up

Seafood

Fleet Landing Winner

The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene Runner-up

Sushi

O-Ku Winner

Wasabi Winner

Vegetarian

Five Loaves Cafe Winner

Verde Runner-up

Health & Wellness

Aesthetic Medicine

Totality MeDIspa Winner

Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery – Timeless You Runner-up

Allergy & Asthma

Charleston Allergy & Asthma Winner

Charleston ENT & Allergy Runner-up

Best Gym

Stryke Fitness Winner

Planet Fitness Runner-up

Children's Behavioral Therapy

Building Independence Together Winner

NOBA Services – Nicole Orsini, BCBA Runner-up

Children's Occupational Therapy

Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Winner

Coastal Therapy Services, Inc. Runner-up

Children's Physical Therapy

Tri-County Therapy, LLC. Winner

Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Runner-up

Children's Speech Therapy

Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy Winner

oastal Therapy Services, Inc. Runner-up

Chiropractor

Family First Chiropractic Winner

Dr. Stephen Khouri - Khouri Chiropractic Runner-up

Counseling

JSS Behavior Services Winner

Charleston Counseling Center Runner-up

Day Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa Winner

Urban Nirvana Runner-up

Dentist for Mom & Dad

Trident General Dentistry Winner

Solomon Family Dentistry Runner-up

Dermatologist

Dr. McLean Sheperd - Sheperd Integrative Dermatology Winner

Dr. Todd Schlesinger - Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston Runner-up

Family Counseling

JSS Behavior Services Winner

Charleston Counseling Center Runner-up

Family Doctor

Coastal Pediatric Associates Winner

Sweetgrass Pediatrics Runner-up

Family Doctor for Mom & Dad

Dr. Lee Allison - East Cooper Coastal Family Physicians Winner

Berkeley Family Practice Runner-up

Fertility Specialist

Coastal Fertility Specialists Winner

The Fertility Center of Charleston Runner-up

Hospital

Medical University of South Carolina Winner

Roper St. Francis Hospital Runner-up

OB/GYN

Dr. Loren Frankel - Palmetto Women's Health Winner

OB/GYN Charleston Birth Place Runner-up

Optometrist

Draisin Vision Group Winner

Dr. David Bang Runner-up

Orthodontist

Sweetgrass Orthodontics - Dr. Jing Zhou Winner

Charleston Orthodontic Specialists - Dr. Nick Savastano Runner-up

Orthopedist

Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Winner

Dr. Bright McConnell- Charleston Sports Medicine Runner-up

Pediatric Dentist

Coastal Kids Dental & Braces Winner

ummerville Pediatric Dentistry Runner-up

Pediatrician

Coastal Pediatric Associates Winner

Sweetgrass Pediatrics Runner-up

Pharmacy

Charleston ENT & Allergy Winner

Sweetgrass Pharmacy Runner-up

Pilates/Yoga/Barre/Cycling or Spin

Pure Barre Winner

Yoga Den and Core Studio Runner-up

Plastic Surgery

Charleston Plastic Surgery Winner

Dr. Sonny O Plastic Surgery – Timeless You Runner-up

Urgent Care Clinic

MUSC After Hours Care Clinic Winner

Roper Express Care Runner-up

Weight Loss Center

Palmetto Women's Health Winner

Physician’s Plan Weight Loss + Wellness Runner-up

Local Shopping

Adult Consignment Store

Style Encore Winner

Goodwill Runner-up

Arts & Crafts

Hobby Lobby Winner

People, Places, and Quilts Runner-up

Bakery/Birthday Cakes

Cakes by Kait Winner

Publix Runner-up

Best Place to Buy a Gift/Adult

Palmetto Moon Winner

Antiques & Artisans Runner-up

Best Place to Buy a Gift/Children

Wonder Works Winner

Once Upon a Child Runner-up

Best Place to Buy Kids' Sports Equipment

Play It Again Sports Winner

Bicycle Shop

Mike's Bikes Winner

Charleston Bicycle Runner-up

Book Store

Mr. K's Used Books, Music and More Winner

Lifeway Christian Store Runner-up

Children's Clothing Store

Once Upon A Child Winner

Southern Belles: A Children's Boutique Runner-up

Children's Consignment Store

Once Upon A Child Winner

Angels and Rascals Runner-up

Children's Shoes Once Upon A Child Winner

Stride Rite Runner-up

Grocery Store

Publix Winner

Harris Teeter Runner-up

Jewelry Store

Antiques & Artisans Winner

Polly's Fine Jewelry Winner

Men's Clothing Store

Belk Winner

M. Dumas & Sons Runner-up

Men's Shoe Store

Shoe Carnival Winner

Belk Runner-up

Music Supply Store

Guitar Center Winner

Shem Creek Music Shop Runner-up

Sporting Goods Store

Hadrell's Point Tackle Winner

Palmetto State Armory Runner-up

Toy Store

Once Upon A Child Winner

Wonder Works Runner-up

Wine or Spirits Store

Bill's Liquors & Fine Wines Winner

Bottles Beverage Superstore Runner-up

Women's Clothing Store

Belk Winner

T.J. Maxx Runner-up

Women's Shoe Store

Phillip's Shoes Winner

Belks Runner-up

Pets

Boarding/Day Care

Moonshadow Pet Resort Winner

Patrick Veterinary Clinic Winner

Groomer/Mobile Groome

Ziggy's Dog Parlor Winner

Moonshadow Kennel Runner-up

Pets Pet Supply Store

Dolittle's Winner

Pet Supplies Plus Winner

Veterinarian

Patrick Veterinary Clinic Winner

Park West Veterinary Associates Runner-up

Professional Services

Appliance Store

Plugs Appliance Center Winner

Berlin's Restaurant Supply Runner-up

Babysitter/Nanny

Your Happy Nest Winner

The Nanny Pod Runner-up

Carpet Care

Chem-Dry of Summerville Winner

Citrus Fresh Carpet Cleaning Runner-up

Contractor

Edgewater Construction Winner

G&S Supply Company Runner-up

Dry Cleaning

Lyerly's Winner

Sandys Runner-up

Exterminator

Terminix Winner

Palmetto Exterminators Runner-up

Flooring & Carpet

Carpet Baggers Winner

McGrew's FLooring Runner-up

Florist

Creech's Florist Winner

Charleston Flower Market Runner-up

The Flower Cottage Runner-up

Furniture

Antiques & Artisans Village Winner

Nadeau Runner-up

Heating & Air Service

Carolina Heating and Air Winner

Goose Creek Heating & Air Runner-up

Preferred Home Services Runner-up

Home Decor

Antiques & Artisans Village Winner

Hobby Lobby Runner-up

Home Renovation & Repair

EdgeWater Construction Winner

1st Class Paint & Restoration Runner-up

House Cleaning Services

Maid Pure Winner

Molly Maid Runner-up

Lawn & Garden Store

Hyams Garden & Accent Store Winner

Hidden Ponds Nursery Runner-up

Lawn/Landscaping Service

Palmetto Landscaping and Design Winner

Ables Landscapes Runner-up

Paint &/or Wallpaper Store

Sherwin-Williams Winner

Plumber

Blitch Plumbing Winner

Kessler Plumbing LLC Runner-up

Pool Service

Aqua Blue Pools Winner

Surfside Pools Winner

Professional Organizer

Ducks in a Row Winner

STR8N UP Professional Organizing Services Runner-up

Real Estate

Builder/Developer

D. R. Horton Winner

Sabal Homes Winner

Community/Neighborhood

Cane Bay Winner

Carolina Bay Runner-up

Mortgage Company

US Mortgage of South Carolina Winner

Prime Lending Runner-up

Real Estate Office

AgentOwned Realty Summerville Trolley Road Office Winner

The Real Estate Firm Winner

Realtor

Cristy Britton - Carolina One Winner

Suzy Torres - Carolina One Winner

School & Education

Best Place for a Field Trip

Bee City Winner

South Carolina Aquarium Runner-up

Day Camp

Archway Academy Winner

Springview Academy Runner-up

Elementary School

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Winner

Nativity School Runner-up

Kid's Sports Program

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department Winner

St. Andrew's Parks & Playground Runner-up

Montessori School

Charles Towne Montessori Winner

East Cooper Montessori Runner-up

Overnight Camp

St. Christopher Camp & Conference Center Winner

Pre-School

Westminster Preschool Winner

Archway Academy Runner-up

Private School

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Winner

Palmetto Christian Academy Runner-up

Tutoring Service

Education and Testing Solutions Winner

Capabilities ~ Valerie White Runner-up