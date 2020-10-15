Layoffs push demand for jobless aid higher; Texas billionaire indicted in large tax fraud scheme

US jobless claims rise, layoffs still high
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number that is evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows that the job market remans fragile, and it coincides with other recent data that have signaled a slowdown in hiring. The economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering all the 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring.
US billionaire charged in $2B tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.
Department of Justice officials said at a news conference that Brockman, 79, hid capital gains income over 20 years through a web of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland. Prosecutors announced that the CEO of a private equity firm that aided in the schemes would cooperate with the investigation.
The 39-count indictment charges Brockman, CEO of Ohio-based software company Reynolds and Reynolds Co., with tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and other offenses.
Prosecutors also said Robert F. Smith, chairman of Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle his own tax probe. Smith, 57, stunned a senior class last year when he promised to wipe out the student loan debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse, a historically Black all-male college.
Brockman appeared in federal court via Zoom Thursday. He entered a plea of not guilty to all counts and was released on $1 million bond, said Abraham Simmons, spokesman for the Northern District of California.
Trading lifts net at Morgan Stanley
CHARLOTTE — Morgan Stanley said Thursday that its net profit rose 25 percent to $2.72 billion in the third quarter, as the investment bank benefited from a boost in trading revenue and higher fees.
The firm earned $1.66 per share, beating expectations. The results included a onetime tax benefit of $113 million.
Like other investment banks, Morgan Stanley has benefited from markets that has mostly moved higher through the summer. Its core stock trading division saw revenue increase to $2.26 billion from $1.99 billion a year earlier. The smaller bond trading unit reported a bigger jump in revenue to $1.92 billion.
Walgreens rebounds with $373M profit
INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 took another bite out of Walgreens Boots Alliance quarterly numbers but this time left behind better-than-expected earnings.
The drugstore chain said Thursday that it made $373 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 after losing $1.7 billion the previous quarter, when millions of shoppers stayed home to avoid the rapidly spreading pandemic.
COVID-19 still hurt. The company estimated that the pandemic's impact shaved about $520 million from its operating income. But Walgreens also grew sales and prescriptions at its established U.S. stores and saw an improved performance in the United Kingdom.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., based in Deerfield, Ill., runs more than 9,000 stores in the United States and several thousand more internationally.
The company said Thursday that it expects the pandemic to still affect its stores in the first half of 2021.
NJ shatters own sports betting record
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey's fast-growing sports betting market blew past its own national record in September, taking in more than $748 million in bets from sports gamblers finally able to wager on football amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Figures released Thursday from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show Atlantic City's nine casinos and the three horse racing tracks that offer sports betting handled over $748 million in bets, easily surpassing the national monthly record they set just a month earlier, when $668 million was wagered on sports in August.
Both figures easily eclipsed what had been the U.S. record of $614 million set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.
So far this year, New Jersey casinos and tracks have taken in nearly $3.3 billion in sports bets alone. That equals or surpasses what Atlantic City used to make in an entire year from casino gambling before sports betting was legalized.