Latest news on the vaccine front boosts stocks; big airbag recall in the works for GM

Stocks rise on latest vaccine hopes
NEW YORK — More encouraging news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments helped power stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, as the market clawed back most of its losses from last week.
AstraZeneca is the latest drug developer to report surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies. It said the potential vaccine, which is being developed with partner Oxford University, was up to 90 percent effective. Unlike rival candidates, however, AstraZeneca's doesn't have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.6 percent, led by banks, energy and industrial companies, sectors that have been beaten down during the pandemic. Health care and technology stocks, which traders have bid up sharply this year, closed lower. Treasury yields mostly rose, another sign of optimism among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 percent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.2 percent.
The latest vaccine developments are helping to raise hopes that some normalcy will eventually be restored to everyday life and the economy. It is also tempering lingering concerns over rising virus cases in the U.S. and new government restrictions on businesses aimed at limiting the spread.
"Investors continue to embrace and see the optimism in the development of vaccines, providing light at the end of the tunnel and multiple choices on how to get there," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
Airbags prompt GM to recall 7M vehicles
DETROIT — General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The announcement came Monday after the U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S.
GM says it will not fight the decision, even though it believes the vehicles are safe. It will cost the company an estimated $1.2 billion, about one third of its net income so far this year.
The automaker had petitioned the agency four times since 2016 to avoid recalls, contending the air bag inflator canisters have been safe on the road and in testing. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the petitions, saying the inflators still run the risk of exploding.
Owners complained to the NHTSA that the company was placing profits over safety.
Exploding Takata inflators caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of September, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U.S.
Netflix to expand NM filming hub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix plans to establish one of the largest production hubs in North America with a $1 billion expansion of its existing studio complex in New Mexico, government and corporate leaders announced Monday.
About 300 acres would be added to the company's campus on the southern edge of Albuquerque. Aside from construction jobs, the project is expected to result in 1,000 production jobs over the next decade.
Netflix first marked its presence in New Mexico in 2018, when it announced it was buying Albuquerque Studios and pledged $1 billion in spending over a decade. At the time, government officials saw the move as a transformative victory for a state that has struggled to lessen its reliance on federal funding and oil and gas development.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos pointed to the proximity to Los Angeles, the crew base and local talent as reasons for the continued investment.
Japan handling of ex-auto CEO blasted
GENEVA — A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations said Monday that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged "compensation" and "other reparations" for him from the Japanese government.
In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn's arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was "arbitrary" and called on Japan's government to "take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay." A determination of whether detention is arbitrary is based on various criteria, including international norms of justice.
While Ghosn has fled Japan, the opinion could weigh on minds in courtrooms in the country and beyond, such as over the possible extradition of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, whom prosecutors say helped the executive escape to Lebanon.
The working group, which is made up of independent experts, called on Japan to ensure a "full and independent investigation" of Ghosn's detention, and asked the government "to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights." The panel noted a string of allegations from Ghosn and his representatives, such as that he was subjected to solitary confinement and long interrogations at day or night, and denied access to court pleadings.
The Japanese diplomatic mission in Geneva was not immediately available for comment.
Ex-BA chief may lead airline trade group
GENEVA — The CEO of the main trade group for global airlines will step down next March, and organization officials are supporting a former British Airways CEO to replace him.
The change in leadership comes as airlines confront their worst financial crisis ever because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated air travel.
The International Air Transport Association said Monday that Alexandre de Juniac will leave as CEO March 31 after leading the organization since 2016. The group said de Juniac, 58, a former Air France-KLM chairman and CEO, indicated several months ago that he planned to step down.
The group said its board of governors will recommend that his replacement be Willie Walsh, a former CEO of British Airways and its parent, International Airlines Group. A resolution proposing his appointment will be presented this week. Walsh planned to retire as IAG's chief last March but delayed his departure until September because of the pandemic.
Safety group ranks the 'worst' toys
BOSTON — Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released Monday by a consumer advocacy group.
"Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death," Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. said in a statement announcing its "10 Worst Toys" of the year.
There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year and a child is brought to the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury, according to WATCH. The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, called the WATCH list needlessly alarmist.
"By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards," the association said in a statement. "However, WATCH does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation of the mandatory toy standards — and of the priority the toy industry puts on safe and fun play."
The Toy Association said parents and others should always choose age-appropriate toys, encourage safe play, and make sure they purchase toys from reputable manufacturers and sellers.