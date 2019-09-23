Stocks cede gains late in day
NEW YORK — A listless day on Wall Street ended Monday with major indexes closing little changed as modest gains from earlier in the afternoon faded in the final minutes of trading.
The stock indexes spent most of the afternoon holding on to slight gains following a wobbly morning in the market as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany.
Losses in the health care, communication services and industrial sectors outweighed gains in technology stocks, consumer-centric companies and banks. Bond yields declined, a sign that investors were seeking to avoid some risk.
Even so, Monday was a relatively quiet day for stocks after last week, when the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates again and fresh jitters over the next round of negotiations in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China helped give the S&P 500 its first week of losses following three straight gains.
"It's a bit of calm after the storm," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. "Last week there was a lot going on with geopolitical events and trade developments and central banks. This week, so far, there's nothing so dramatic."
The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter. The benchmark S&P 500 index remains close to its all-time high set in late July.
Reports: WeWork CEO faces dissent
NEW YORK — Some members of the WeWork board are unhappy with its leadership and plan to push WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to give up that title, according to several media reports.
The reports say the board members are connected to Japanese firm SoftBank Group, WeWork's biggest investor. The Wall Street Journal and other outlets cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter. We Co. declined to comment and SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier in September WeWork delayed plans for an initial public offering.
Skepticism about WeWork's business model has deepened since the company outlined its finances in paperwork related to the IPO . The company's revenue has risen sharply, reaching $1.8 billion in 2018. But its losses have mounted almost as quickly, reaching $1.6 billion last year.
Apple keeps Mac Pro work in Texas
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts from China.
The commitment announced Monday clears up several months of uncertainty as Apple mulled shifting production of the Mac Pro from an Austin, Texas, plant where it has been assembling the high-end computer since 2013. In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was on the verge of shifting the Mac Pro's assembly line to a factory near Shanghai.
But Apple apparently had a change of heart after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agreed to waive tariffs on the Mac Pro parts made in China. Those tariffs could have made the $6,000 Mac Pro even more expensive.
Samsung's folding phone hits US
NEW YORK — Samsung's folding phone is finally hitting the U.S.
Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.
The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold's launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device's innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.
The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.
Google rolling out game service
NEW YORK — Google is offering a new subscription service for apps and games on Android devices days after Apple launched a similar service.
Google Play Pass will cost $5 a month and give subscribers access to 350 games and apps. It will cost $2 a month for the first year in an introductory offer. Android devices with Android 4.4 or later will support Play Pass.
Available apps range from puzzle games like "Monument Valley" to apps including AccuWeather.
There are key differences from Apple Arcade, however. Apple's $5-a-month service, which launched with iOS13 on Thursday, consists of exclusive games developed for the service — if they are in Apple Arcade they can't be in the app store.
But both are similar in that they will have no ads or in-app purchases.
Boeing crash fund now taking claims
CHICAGO — A $50 million fund for compensating families of people killed in crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has begun taking claims.
Fund officials said Monday they have begun accepting applications, with a deadline of Dec. 31 for submitting claims.
Boeing is providing money for the fund, which works out to nearly $145,000 for each of the 346 people who died in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Dozens of families are suing the company.
Administrators of the fund include Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw compensation for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The 737 Max remains grounded. The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international regulators to explain its review of changes that Boeing is making in the plane, including updates to a flight-control system implicated in the accidents.
Judge won't toss Tesla pay suit
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has denied Tesla's request to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit over a compensation plan that could net CEO Elon Musk more than $50 billion over the next decade.
The lawsuit alleges that Musk and Tesla's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its stockholders, granting unjust enrichment to Musk and wasting corporate assets. It alleges that the pay plan was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved by a board whose members had conflicts because of personal and professional ties to Musk.
In a ruling Friday, the judge refused to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duty claims against Tesla and Musk, and an unjust enrichment claim against Musk.
He did dismiss the claim alleging waste of corporate assets.
Carvana plans Ark. site, 400 jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The online used vehicles company Carvana plans to open a $40 million complex in eastern Arkansas and create more than 400 jobs.
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission on Friday announced Carvana will locate an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis.
Customers can browse thousands of vehicles on Carvana.com, to finance, buy, trade-in an existing vehicle or schedule delivery or pickup via the company's Car Vending Machines. Certification of the used vehicles includes inspections, such as making sure there's no frame damage and that the vehicle has not been in a reported accident.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Arizona-based Carvana is changing the used car industry through technology and great customer service.
Finance chief at UK retailer leaving
LONDON — Marks & Spencer says its chief financial officer is to step down, just weeks after the retailer learned it would drop out of the FTSE 100 of leading British shares for the first time.
M&S said Humphrey Singer would remain in the job to ensure an orderly transition and the process of selecting his replacement was underway. Singer, who joined M&S last year, said it was "the right time to move on."
Humphrey's departure follows confirmation that M&S would leave the FTSE 100 for the first time since the index was created 35 years ago because of a sharp fall in its share price. M&S's move to the FTSE 250 takes effect Monday.
Nissan, Ghosn paying $16M to end fraud case
WASHINGTON — Nissan has agreed to pay $15 million and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn is paying $1 million to settle federal regulators' civil fraud charges of hiding from investors more than $140 million in compensation and retirement benefits for Ghosn.
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Monday with the Japanese automaker and its former chairman, who also agreed to be barred for 10 years from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.
Ghosn and Nissan Motor Co. settled the charges without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, but agreed to refrain from future anti-fraud violations of the securities laws.
Banker convicted anew in trading case
NEW YORK — An investment banker whose insider trading conviction was overturned by an appeals court has been convicted again at a second trial.
The Yale-educated Sean Stewart was convicted Monday of charges including securities fraud and wire fraud by a Manhattan federal court jury.
The new trial was ordered last year by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which cited trial flaws.
Prosecutors said more than $1 million was earned by individuals including Stewart's father after the son shared secrets.
The 38-year-old Stewart is a former executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.
He served a year of a three-year prison sentence before being released last year as his appeal seemed headed toward success.
Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced again in January.