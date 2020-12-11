Lack of COVID-19 aid deal sends stock lower; House of Mouse looks to make streaming splash

Stocks extend losses as aid languishes
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded while a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, its third-straight decline since it set a record high on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended the week 1 percent lower after two weeks of solid gains. Losses in financial, technology, health care and other sectors outweighed gains in communication services stocks, industrial companies and elsewhere. Treasury yields fell broadly, a signal that traders were seeking to lessen their exposure to riskier holdings.
The latest bout of selling, which eased toward the end of the day, came as investors continue to hope for Washington to come through with another financial lifeline for people, businesses and state governments struggling as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. But an emerging $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.
"We still don't have a deal in Congress for a rescue package," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "If it doesn't happen, the market could struggle."
Stocks have been climbing over the last few weeks as advances in vaccine development raised hopes that the pandemic could be tamed in the coming months and set the global economy on a path to normalcy.
"The excitement over the vaccine has already been priced in and the market is fairly overbought, based on where we are in the economy right now," said Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors.
Disney steps up its streaming game
NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co.'s streaming plans are shifting into hyper speed, as the studio unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings including plans for 10 "Star Wars" series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.
CEO Bob Chapek laid out super-sized ambitions for it direct-to-consumer efforts, leaning heavily on some of the company's biggest brands. Over the next few years, Disney is planning to premiere directly on Disney+ not just an armada of "Star Wars" and Marvel series but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series, and 15 live-action, Pixar and animated movies.
Chapek said Disney+ subscribers have reached 86.8 million, up from 74 million last month. The service has exceeded most forecasts, reaching that number 13 months since its launch. Disney will increase the monthly price by $1 to $8 a month in March. The company forecasts 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.
To keep the numbers climbing, Disney presented a blizzard of remakes, sequels and spinoffs this week — 100 new titles in all — including a "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series, a "Moana" animated series, a "Three Men and a Baby" reboot and a "Swiss Family Robinson" series.
Inflation a no-show based on wholesale prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1 percent in November with the economic disruption from the pandemic continuing to suppress demand and keeping inflation at extremely low levels.
The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3 percent in October and 0.4 percent in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.
But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8 percent from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve's target for annual price increases of 2 percent. The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in November and up a modest 1.2 percent over the past year.
"The trend in inflation in the near term is likely to be subdued given ample excess capacity and renewed pressure on demand from new restrictions to contain a resurgence of Covid-19 outbreaks," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
MetLife sells home, auto lines to Farmers
NEW YORK — MetLife is selling its home and auto insurance business to Farmers Group for $3.94 billion, the insurers said Friday.
The deal is part of a 10-year strategic partnership in which Farmers, which is owned by Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group, will get access to MetLife's network of agents and take over its property and casualty policies.
Farmers will be also able to sell personal insurance products through MetLife's group benefits platforms. MetLife says that access will allow Farmers to reach 3,800 employers and about 37 million eligible employees.
Analysts expect more consolidation in the insurance sector, which has seen significant losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.
China's automobile sales rise in Nov.
BEIJING — China's sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but were below pre-virus levels for the year, an industry group reported Friday.
Sales in the industry's biggest global market rose 11.6 percent over a year earlier to 2.3 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6 percent to 2.8 million, holding steady at October's growth rate.
From January to November, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6% from the same period of 2019, at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6% to 4.7 million.
Full-year auto sales are on track to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017.
Amazon inks 26 renewable energy deals
SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has signed agreements to purchase energy from 26 wind and solar projects around the world, claiming it is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.
The deal moves the e-commerce giant five years closer to its goal of powering all of its operations with renewable energy, The Seattle Times reported.
"We are on a path to running 100 percent of our business on renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of our original target of 2030," CEO Jeff Bezos said. "This is just one of the many steps we're taking that will help us meet our Climate Pledge."
Google had previously claimed the title in 2019 as the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, company officials said.
The newly purchased projects are located in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. and have the capacity to produce 3.4 gigawatts of electricity. The cost of the projects is unclear.
Ferrari CEO exits after 2 years in driver's seat
MILAN — Luxury sports car maker Ferrari says its chief executive, Louis Camilleri, has resigned for personal reasons.
Chairman John Elkann will take over until a successor is named, Ferrari said late Thursday.
Camilleri, who took over as CEO in 2018 following the death of longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne, is also stepping down as chairman of Phillip Morris International, one of Ferrari's main sponsors.
A person familiar with the matter said Camilleri had been stricken with COVID-19 and was convalescing at home after being hospitalized. But the person, speaking only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details, stressed that the reason for his retirement was personal, not health-related.
When he took over as CEO, Camilleri unveiled a business plan that included reviving iconic models embedded with Formula One technology and expanding Ferrari's electric-gasoline hybrid powertrain offerings.