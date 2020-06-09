Labor Dept. details depth of April's lay-offs; Macy's pleased with traffic at reopened stores

Employers laid-off 7.7M in April
BALTIMORE — U.S. employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April — a sign of how deep the economic hole is as offices, restaurants, stores and schools are re-opening after being shuttered because of the coronavirus.
The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16 percent from March to 5 million. Hires declined 31 percent to 3.5 million.
The grim April — which followed an bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs — suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade's worth of gains that vanished in two months. Hiring did rebound in May as 2.5 million jobs were added on net, the government said Friday. But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs.
Macy's: Shoppers returning to stores
NEW YORK — Macy's said Tuesday that roughly several hundred stores that have reopened are performing better than anticipated as it disclosed an update on its fiscal first-quarter results.
Like many department stores and other non-essential retailers, Macy's was forced to close its roughly 800 stores in mid-March, including two in South Carolina, and saw its sales evaporate.
The company said Tuesday that it will likely report sales of $3.02 billion for the three-month period ended May 2. That would mark a 45 percent drop from the year-ago period and is in line with its previous estimates released late last month.
Macy's is also estimating a quarterly net loss of $652 million, or $2.10 per share, for the first fiscal quarter. That compares with net earnings of $136 million, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, it said it's looking to report a loss of $2.03 per share when it reports final first-quarter results on July 1.
Late Monday, the department store chain said it completed it debt-financing deal, raising about $4.5 billion of new financing. The company said the move will give the company more financial flexibility to navigate the pandemic.
As of June 1, Macy's Inc. had about 450 stores reopened, with the majority opened in their full format.
IBM is dropping facial recognition
NEW YORK — IBM says it is getting out of the facial recognition business over concerns about how it can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
A letter to U.S. lawmakers Monday from new CEO Arvind Krishna said the tech giant "has sunset its general purpose facial recognition and analysis software products."
Krishna was addressing Democrats who have been working on police reform legislation in Congress in response to the death of George Floyd and others in law enforcement interactions that have sparked a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice. The sweeping reform package could include restrictions on police use of facial recognition.
IBM had previously tested its facial recognition software with the New York Police Department but it's not clear if it has existing contracts with other governments.
Police use of facial recognition has come under heightened scrutiny after researchers found racial and gender disparities in systems built by companies including IBM, Microsoft and Amazon.
Shipments up at big California port
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Cargo shipments through the Port of Long Beach rose in May and there was a jump in empty containers heading back overseas, officials said Tuesday.
May was the first month in 2020 to see a rise in cargo shipments and followed seven consecutive months of declines, the port said.
"We aren't out of the woods, but this is the gradual growth we have anticipated as the United States starts to rebound from the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19 and the trade war with China," Harbor Commission president Bonnie Lowenthal said.
According to the port, manufacturing in China continues to rebound and demand for furniture, digital products and home improvement goods is increasing in the U.S.
France announces $16.9B in aviation aid
PARIS — France's government is pumping the equivalent of about $16.9 billion in rescue money into the pandemic-battered aerospace industry, in hopes of saving its hundreds of thousands of jobs and keeping plane maker Airbus and national airline Air France globally competitive.
In exchange for aid, companies will be required to invest more and faster in electric, hydrogen or other lower-emission aircraft, as France aims to make its aviation industry the "cleanest in the world."
The deal was negotiated with unions, who said they would stay vigilant about job guarantees. Some environmental activists expressed skepticism about green ambitions for such a high-emission industry.
The French aid money includes direct government investment, subsidies, loans and loan guarantees. It also includes a special fund jointly financed by the government, Boeing rival Airbus and other big manufacturers to support small suppliers. Like a similar plan to save the French car industry announced last month, the aviation bailout requires more investment in clean energy — and puts pressure on manufacturers to avoid layoffs.
Extradition fought by 2 accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss
NEW YORK — A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there.
Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor are wanted in Japan on allegations that they helped Ghosn flee the country in December while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.
But lawyers for the Taylors said in a legal document filed Monday that "bail jumping" is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn't a crime either. The attorneys accused U.S. authorities of "attempting to transform Japanese law to criminalize the act of helping someone engage in an act that is not itself criminal."
"Japan has never prosecuted anyone, including Ghosn, for 'escaping' bail conditions," they wrote. "To the contrary, in the wake of Ghosn's departure from Japan, numerous news articles have reported on the fact that what Mr. Ghosn did was not a crime."
German exports fall in April as virus hits
BERLIN — German exports plunged by nearly a quarter in April compared with the previous month as coronavirus shutdowns dragged down demand, official data showed Tuesday.
The figures from the Federal Statistical Office followed data showing big drops in factory orders and industrial production in Europe's biggest economy in April, underlining expectations of a sharp economic contraction in the second quarter.
Exports dropped 24 percent in April, following an 11.7 percent decline in March — the month when European countries, including Germany, started imposing lockdowns.
In year-on-year terms, exports dropped 31.1 percent in April, the biggest drop since records began in 1950. There were sharp drops in exports to the U.S. of 35.8 percent. Exports to China, however, were down a comparatively modest 12.6%.
German imports dropped 16.5 percent in April compared with the previous month, following a 5 percent drop in March. In year-on-year terms, there was a 21.6 percent decline in April.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.