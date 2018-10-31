L.L. Bean looks north to boost sales
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is looking across the border to Canada to boost sales.
The Maine-based retailer has signed an agreement in which its iconic boot and other products will be sold in 30 stores in Canada for the holiday season, and in L.L. Bean-branded stores opening over the next decade. The company also has launched a dedicated website for Canadian customers that incorporates duties and smooths out currency fluctuations.
Bean is coming off several years of flat sales and an era of belt-tightening that included a reduction in the workforce, a tightening of its generous return policy, and a paring of products.
CEO Steve Smith said Canada currently accounts for about 2 percent of Bean's annual sales; he said the company hopes to double that in three to four years.
GM aims buyouts at salaried workers
DETROIT — General Motors will attempt to cut costs by offering buyouts to about 18,000 white-collar workers in North America.
The company made the offer Wednesday to salaried workers with 12 or more years of service.
The move comes on the same day that GM reported a $2.5 billion third-quarter profit. The company says in a prepared statement that although it is performing well, it wants to continue to reduce costs while the company and the economy are strong.
The auto industry faces looming troubles such as slowing sales in the U.S. and China and higher steel and aluminum prices due to U.S. tariffs.
GM wouldn't disclose terms of the buyout offers. The company has about 50,000 salaried workers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Survey: Hiring at small firms erratic
NEW YORK — Small business hiring slowed in October, continuing a pattern of erratic job growth that began early this year.
That's the finding of a report from payroll company ADP, which counted 29,000 new jobs at its small business customers, those with up to 49 staffers. ADP also downwardly revised its September count, to 43,000 from the originally reported 56,000 jobs. In August, 21,000 new jobs were tallied.
Small business hiring is lagging behind job growth at larger companies. ADP counted 227,000 new jobs at its business customers overall during October.
Economists have said small businesses are hampered by a dearth of qualified candidates for open positions. Company owners are also being cautious about taking on the added expenses and risks that come with expanding their staffs. While that is a trend that began with the recession, it may also be reflecting owners' concerns about higher prices due to the Trump administration's trade tariffs and other countries' retaliatory tariffs. Rising interest rates may also be a factor.
Fed may relax rules for some banks
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is proposing to ease requirements for holding capital and cash for U.S. banks that are big but smaller than the Wall Street mega-banks.
The Fed's proposal is the latest move by federal regulators to relax government oversight of financial firms in line with President Donald Trump's objectives.
The Fed governors also are looking to ease the schedule for the agency's "stress tests" for banks, based on their size and risk.
Fed officials are aiming to relax rules implemented under the 2010 law enacted in response to the financial crisis that pushed the economy into the Great Recession.
But Gov. Lael Brainard, the only Fed board member not appointed by Trump, warned that the moves would raise the risk of another taxpayer bailout of big banks.
Strength at Taco Bell, KFC helps Yum
NEW YORK — Better-than-expected results at Taco Bell and KFC helped Yum Brands top Wall Street's forecasts in the third quarter.
But Pizza Hut remained a weak spot on the company's balance sheet, with same-store sales growth down in the U.S., China and Europe.
Yum said profit rose 8.6 percent to $454 million, or $1.40 per share. Excluding special charges and costs, Yum Brands earned $1.04 per share, topping analyst projections by 20 cents, according to FactSet.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.39 billion, but still beat Wall Street forecasts.
Global same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 2 percent, matching expectations. The increase was driven by a 3 percent rise in sales at KFC and a 5 percent rise in sales at Taco Bell, both of which beat expectations.
Meanwhile, Pizza Hut's global same-store sales growth was down 1 percent for the quarter. Pizza Hut continues to struggle with older dine-in restaurants in the U.S., where customers increasingly want carryout and delivery. Dine-in makes up just 10 percent of Pizza Hut's U.S. sales.
Odd Google settlement reaches high court
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is struggling over what to do about an $8.5 million class-action settlement involving Google and privacy concerns in which all the money went to lawyers and nonprofit groups and nothing was paid to 129 million people who used Google to perform internet searches.
The justices on Wednesday considered objections to the settlement in a case involving Google searches people do about themselves. The lawsuit argues that Google sends website operators potentially identifying information when someone clicks on a link produced by a search. The suit says the practice violates users' privacy under federal law.
The issue at the court concerns the rare instances in which courts approve a settlement and find it's impractical to send money to the very large class of affected people.