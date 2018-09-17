South Carolina field goal kickers have not connected from 50 yards or more since Elliott Fry hit a 55-yarder against Vanderbilt in 2016. Last season’s longest make was 47 yards. So, a strong legged field goal kicker would be a bonus for the 2019 class.
The Gamecocks have renewed their interest in kicker Ryan Fitzgerald of Moultrie, Ga. He attended USC’s kicker camp in the summer and while he did not perform well on field goals, he did have the day’s longest kickoff at 75 yards and was a finalist in the punting competition. Fitzgerald has kicked field goals well this season. He hit from 51 and 53 yards in his opening game and it was soon after that the Gamecocks re-established contact.
“They said that they are really impressed and can’t wait to have me,” Fitzgerald said. “Just little messages like that, not anything much more. If they offered me a full ride, I’d have a decision pretty quick,” he said. Fitzgerald has scheduled an unofficial visit to USC for October 6th and Georgia Tech on the 13th. He’s also looking at Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He has visited Mississippi State and Georgia and will visit Tennessee this weekend.
DL Jaquaze Sorrells made another appearance at USC for the Georgia game, this one also an unofficial visit. It’s the third visit with the Gamecocks for the former Florida commitment. Sorrells had set August 27th for a commitment announcement but passed on that date. Asked when he might make a commitment, he responded, “Whenever the time is right.” LSU, Oregon, Alabama and Florida State have been the other top schools on his list.
Hammond DL Alex Huntley, along with his teammate DE Jordan Burch, was back at USC this month for the Georgia game. It was a bonus day for Huntley as he could see two of his suitors in one place. "Since I was able to see both, I was obviously just looking at both the schools and how they are playing," he said. "I wasn't so focused on Georgia, I guess, because I was at the South Carolina game. When I'm at the Georgia game I'm going to be more focused on Georgia." And his focus, of course, was on the Gamecock defense, especially the play up front.
"Really, what I was looking at was D-line, just seeing how they were doing with the run," he said. "I thought this defensive line is much better than say two years ago. I just think it's a work in progress and it just needs to get a little better." Huntley said he plans to visit as many schools as possible during the season. He wants to also get to Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama and others. Huntley said he does not have favorites list because he is focused on his season.
OL Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., had planned to take an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday for the Georgia Southern game but the weather kept him home. Moore said he will reschedule the Clemson visit, one of several unofficial visits he plans to take in the coming weeks. Right now he has Miami down for September 22nd, Penn State September 29th, Florida October 6th, Ohio State October 13th, USC October 27th and Virginia Tech on a date to be determined. Moore has taken an official visit to USC and has not yet decided on his others. Moore said with Clemson losing left tackle Mitch Hyatt after this season, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has told him to come and get that spot.
“I can come in and start as a freshman,” Moore said. “Coach Caldwell is not afraid to start freshmen as you can see. I like Clemson a lot. Honestly, I want to get in where I’m going to start, and I know that I can come in and start right away.” Moore visited Clemson back in June, the same week he attended a lineman camp at USC. The Gamecocks have been an offer for him for months and they are well down the road with him in the recruiting process. “South Carolina is the same ole South Carolina,” he said. “It’s a school where I can come in and get playing time, even as a freshman. And it’s the SEC, so I’m really going against all the tough competition.” He does not have a favorite at this point and wants to take these visits before thinking about that.
Per TigerIllustrated, DL Tyler Davis of Apopka, Fla., who was scheduled for an official visit to Clemson this past weekend, postponed that visit due to the storm. He has taken an official visit to Florida State. Davis has had a top four of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Miami.
LB Tyron Hopper of Roswell, Ga., said he was not able to make it to USC for the Georgia game. Hopper, who is a Florida commitment, continues to communicate with USC and said he will visit later in the season.
2020 WR Jalin Hyatt of Dutch Fork was back at Clemson Saturday for an unofficial visit. He also visited for the Furman game. Hyatt has not been offered by Clemson but he feels one is in his future. “We are definitely getting closer to that Clemson offer and it would be amazing.” Hyatt said he’s also talking with USC about an unofficial visit there.
2020 DL Marquis Black (6-5 280) of McDonough, Ga., visited USC for the Georgia game.
“Definitely will be in my top colleges list,” he said.
USC has put itself in good position by early targeting 2021 OL Eli Sutton (6-6 265) of Brentwood, Tenn. The Gamecocks offered him early, he camped there during the summer and he was in for the Georgia game. Sutton also holds early offers from LSU, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He has a ways to go with the process but it’s clear USC has carved out a place on his table. “The Gamecocks are very high in my recruiting right now,” Sutton said. “However, since I am only a sophomore, I am keeping all of my options open. South Carolina will always be on my mind, though.” Clemson also is showing interest in Sutton and he said he plans to visit the Tigers as well at some point. He also camped there this summer.
Clemson offered 2020 OL Chad Lindberg of League City, Texas. He’s 6-6, 306 and holds offers from a majority of Power 5 schools including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
USC offered 2020 QB JD Johnson (6-4 190) of Phoenix. He’s a pro-style QB. He also has offers from Arizona, Colorado State and UNLV.
Basketball News
6-6 PG Josiah James of Porter Gaud will pick between Duke, Clemson and Tennessee on Wednesday morning.
USC is involved with 6-9 PF Wildens Leveque, a native of Brockton, Mass., who attends Gould Academy in Maine. The interest is strong enough that Leveque scheduled an official visit to USC for this past weekend only to see it postponed by the storm. He is trying to reschedule. “I’m excited on visiting the school soon to see what they have there to offer,” Leveque said. “I like the way they are coached, especially the way Chris Silva evolved from his freshman year to now having a shot at the NBA.” Leveque said he is scheduled for an official visit to VCU this weekend. DePaul, George Mason, Massachusetts, Penn State, Providence, Rutgers and Virginia Tech are some of his other reported offers. Last season Leveque averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.
USC offered 6-8 Chandler Lawson of Oak Hill Prep, Va. He’s a native of Memphis and also has offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Memphis and others.
6-7 Christian Brown, formerly of Lower Richland, but now living in Atlanta, had an in home visit last Tuesday with the entire Georgia coaching staff. Brown is planning an unofficial visit to Georgia September 29th and an official during the season. He said Tom Crean has made him a priority target and is showing a lot of interest. He had planned an unofficial to Maryland this past weekend but the storm nixed that.
6-1 Tre Jackson of Blythewood had an in-home visit last week with Iowa State. He was scheduled to visit Florida Gulf Coast this past weekend but did not make the trip. He is scheduled for Iowa State this weekend. He has been to Murray State and Winthrop. He also has a USC offer.
Clemson is one of the final 8 with 6-1 Al-Amir Dawes of Newark, N.J. The others are Connecticut, Seton Hall, La Salle, Wichita State, TCU, St. John’s and Providence.
6-10 Jared Jones of Powder Springs, Ga., was scheduled for an in-home visit with USC last week according to basketball writer Russ Wood. He has four official visits set with Northwestern, Georgia, Minnesota and Mississippi State. LSU and Wake Forest also are working on in home visit dates.
Clemson was one of four schools scheduled for in-home visits with New Jersey guard Jalen Gaffney according New York based basketball recruiting reporter Adam Zagoria. St. John’s, Xavier and Connecticut were the others.
6-4 Alex Hemenway of Newburgh, Ind., said Clemson and DePaul are scheduled to watch him in open gym this week. He recently took an official visit to Bradley.
Baseball News
Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class is ranked 9th by Baseball America and USC’s is ranked 21st. Coastal Carolina is No. 25. LSU, Vanderbilt and Florida State are the top three.