Yea, I’ve been there 50 years of flying

Introduction: Yea, I’ve been there. My son Thomas thought of the title. This is the start of my autobiography of my flying career. After fifty years of flying, I’m writing down the flying stories of fifty years of being a pilot.
Everyone has probably thought about writing his or her life story on paper. I’ve thought about writing my autobiography since I was in the ninth grade. Of course when you are in the ninth grade, you don’t have that much to write about.
When I was eighteen, I started learning to fly. This was a life-changing endeavor. Like of a lot of things, you can never predict how things will turn out. Flying does have a little special thing that helps with keeping track of the flying life. Most pilots keep a logbook of their flying time.
I have many logbooks with all my flights written down. That makes this task a lot easier. Pretty much without exception, I wrote down every flight I ever took.
This makes the writing of this book much easier. Don’t worry; this is not going to be a book of every flight. Flying has been described as hours of boredom punctuated by moments of sheer terror. There will be some tales of boring flights and some tales of more exciting flights.
Hopefully, this will be about some fantastic people I’ve met over the last five decades. It also has to get 19,000 hours of flying into print. That’s more than two years in the air. There are also 150 people that I taught to fly.
There are over 1100 different airports, airstrips, pastures, paved and dirt roads plus a few beaches where I’ve landed. There are tales of flying in forty-nine states and a few foreign countries.
These stories will be in somewhat of a chronological order, but not always. Also there are some gaps in the time that I flew.
As with all autobiographical material, there may be a few things that are left out to protect the guilty or there could be left out because the stories are just not interesting enough.
Remember that all these stories are true or could have been. These are stories that I remember. If some of these stories seem incorrect, Feel free to re-write the story. One good thing is I’m hoping to make this a fun and exciting group of stories that might inspire others to fly.
Flying has been a big part of my life and the most exciting thing I’ve done on a consistent basis over the last fifty years. That’s still the most incredible thing to me that it has been fifty years since I first read a magazine article and began to take flying lessons.
Even more amazing is how the smallest thing can begin a journey that can last a lifetime.