We’re having a moment

Dear Editor,
Americans have been going through an economic crisis of unemployment, income insufficiency, consumer debt, excessive taxes, small business closing, and mortgage foreclosure.
The government is trying to solve all this with unemployment compensation, infrastructure jobs, higher minimum wage, child allowance/universal basic income, payday loan/credit card regulation, tax reform, business loans, and mortgage forbearance.
But how we do all this can either move the nation further on the road to autocracy, or return it to some semblance of democracy.
In Rome, Nero became a populist hero by reforming taxes. He went even further and handed out cash (400 sastracs) to each household, much like the stimulus money both presidents have sent to Americans. In the process, he tightened his grip on monarchy.
But in Greece, Solon went a different direction. He released debts and cancelled liens on property while enfranchising more citizens and democratizing the government.
Rebalancing of wealth is usually short-lived. Pharaoh Merneptah in Egypt dropped some crumbs from his table to the poor, but his courtiers also bragged that he “had the property of the great restored.”
Can an American Solon be found in today’s two rigid political parties, or are we cursed with Neros and Merneptahs?
Sincerely,
Kimball Shinkoskey
Utah