The United States of America has never stopped being great

Dear Editor,
I keep hearing people say – “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Well for their information, “America Has Never Stopped Being Great!!”
Not since “The Pilgrims” first set foot upon “Plymouth Rock”, away back in the year “1620 A.D” (and long before that as well), has there been any doubt about “Our Manifest Destiny” (and that is a fact)! And for any of you out there who doubt this analogy, then maybe it is about time that you once again pick up “A United States History Book” and reexamine our brilliant past, and contemplate our glorious future as well!
Granted, there have been trying times in the past, and I am more than sure that what lies ahead of us will not always be a cake walk either! But the old saying that goes – “Don’t Tread On Me” will certainly remain true to form for as long as “Our Nation” ever refuses to accept defeat, on any level, and at any time!!
“AND SO IT IS - AND SO IT MUST FOREVER REMAIN!!”