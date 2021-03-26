The Twelve-dollar knife

I’ve got a big steak knife on my desk. The knife is used for a letter opener. There are several other letter openers around too. There is one with my initials on it. Another has a folding knife on it. Seems like every year I get a little zip cutter with advertising on it. Compared to all these cutters, my fingers work fine most of the time.
The big steak knife looks a little out of place compared to all these special purpose letter openers. There is a reason I keep this out of place letter opener. It has a special story.
The knife itself came into the story over forty years ago. I heard about the knife thirty years ago. Like all good stories, it reminds me of friends and special little things.
My dad kept the knife in his desk. One day I was working with him and looking through his desk for some paperwork. There was the knife in the bottom of his drawer. “What have you got this big knife for?” “That was your momma’s $12 knife that I bought for a dollar.”
My mom died in 1980. Sometime before her death she got the notion to buy some new steak knives or some special silverware for the house. My dad went along with her extravagance and they bought the knives or whatever. Several years after her death my dad moved and my brother and sister-in-law moved into the house.
Well, of course Leonard and Virginia had all sorts of silverware and stuff. A house can get loaded with too much furniture, knick-knacks, and just plain stuff. After a few years they decided to have a yard sale. There is a lot of stuff in your house that you don’t have a need for too.
The yard sale took place in an empty building on Main Street in Greeleyville. They sold all sorts of stuff that they didn’t need. The building was right by the bank.
Pete Lesesne was working at the bank and went over to the yard sale. He found the knife and bought it for $1. When he came back into the bank, he showed the knife to my dad. “Hey look what I bought for $1.” My dad was mad. “I had to pay $12 for knives. A Piece!” Pete said he would sell the knife to him for a dollar. My dad bought the knife for $1 and went to the yard sale to look for more of the precious knives.
That was the only knife. No telling what happened to the others. Years have a way of letting things walk off on their own. Anyway, that’s how the knife got into his desk. My dad died in 1991 and I moved into his office. Of course, the knife was still in the desk. That’s why the knife still gets out on top of the desk. It is good for opening letters. Better than that is the story. It is fun to tell the story. Remembering things from a long time ago is pleasing, especially when it involves my mother and father and brother.
That’s why the big steak knife stays out on my desk. There is also the mystery of where the other knives went. Nobody remembers anything about other knives like that. Well that is a good story and it only cost a dollar.