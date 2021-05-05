The square root of G and other stuff

Warning, Warning this may be a long and convoluted column. Usually I meet with a brain trust every Saturday at the airport. We can get into some really deep and bizarre conversations. Mostly we talk about aviation themed topics. You can get off the path onto other interesting topics. This happened just last week.
Here’s the nerdy part. An airplane stalls at 60 miles per hour. That means there is not enough air flowing over the wings to keep the airplane flying. That is assuming the airplane is at 1 G or 1 times the force of gravity. (Don’t worry it will get more confusing.) The formula for increasing stall speed is Velocity of stall speed @ 1 G times the square root of G. Here’s what happens. If you stall the airplane at 60 and pull 2 Gs. The plane would stall at 78. If you pull 4 Gs the plane would stall at 120.
That’s the formulaic part of the story. We had to put that to the test. Two of us went up in a plane that had a g meter close to the airspeed indicator. We stalled the airplane in various configurations and with varying loads. The airplane stalled at the prescribed airspeeds dependent on the load factor. We landed and reported our findings to the rest of the brain trust. Then we proceeded to beat the dead horse some more by discussing the stall characteristics of airplane from piper cubs to Airbus airliners. That was all fun until the very last. “You know the load factor of a 60 degree bank is 2 Gs. That’s just the cosine of 60 degrees.”
Well, that statement started a whole different set of problems. Once I had a book called the Handbook of Chemistry and Physics. It had all sorts of tables of logarithms, values for sine, cosine, tangents and all sorts of other things. Maybe you could bet the load factor by just looking up the value of cosine of an angle. That’s where the trouble began. The value of cosine of 60 degrees is ½. However the hypotenuse of a right triangle with a 60-degree angle is 2, provided the adjacent side has a value of 1. (Are you confused yet?) Now I’m trying to figure out all this trigonometry. The more I dig the worse it gets. Cosine, sine, tangent, hypotenuse, opposite side, adjacent side, now I’m deep into math that I last studied in 1970.
It’s hard to remember stuff from your junior year in high school. Wait! I do have something that may help with all the formulas and make sense of all this. I had a circular slide rule that could do all this. It also had a bunch of formulas written on the back. There was even a little periodic table of elements on it. This was all on the slide rule. So much knowledge on a 4 x 5 plastic slide rule, just like me compact and genius.
Finally, I can figure out all these things with the little slide rule. Now comes the last bit of trouble. With all these formulas on the little slide rule, the print is very small. Miniscule would be a better to describe the print. Reading glasses don’t help. Now I’m looking for a magnifying glass to get close to reading the formulas. And to think when I was seventeen, I could read everything and I was able to do the formulas also.
This week I have been struggling to figure out the long forgotten formulas for a right triangle and logarithms. All this and be mad that I’m not seventeen anymore.
The simple truth about the stall speed of the airplane and the load factor is simpler still. The harder you pull back on the stick the faster the airplane stalls.