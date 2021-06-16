The Law Library

Have you ever been to a lawyer’s office? Most lawyers’ offices have a conference room with a big table and usually a bunch of bookcases. Law books fill the shelves. Many times the shelves go from the floor to the ceiling. Sometimes there is only a wall of books. Other times you will see bookshelves on every wall. That’s what I like. I love books and seeing a big conference room/library is always a treat.
I visited on law office that had a big library. The building had very tall ceilings and there was a built in ladder that slid along the wall on rails. It was the coolest thing. You could climb up the ladder and propel yourself around the library. There were books on the law and books about court cases. There were many years of books dating back to the 1890’s.
Sometimes the conference room was set up for study. The lawyers would have law books spread out over the table. Yellow pads would be spread out too. Note taking is an important part of studying the cases.
One office had a big conference room/library. Right beside it was a tiny room that the attorney called his war room. That room had smaller bookshelves, a little light on the desk, and a tape recorder. It was dark in there and most importantly there was no phone. When the attorney wanted to get work done he would retreat into the way room and read, write notes and dictate letters or other legal papers. That room could be eerily quiet. It was so quiet you could only hear the sound of a pencil or pen scratching on paper. Time could pass in a hurry in a room like that.
Attorneys get a lot of information off of computers now. A laptop hooked up to the Internet can bring forth all sorts of information.
Still, the sight of a table filled with books and yellow pads spread about does give the appearance of someone dedicated to the task and getting a lot done.
Even new attorneys that have just set up and office want to have a library. A laptop or desktop computer may be able to tap into all the information but it doesn’t look as good as having big bookshelves.
A library is a special place. There is something about the books that are magical. Sometimes I see pictures of super libraries with ladders around the shelves and sometimes spiral staircase that go to a second floor. What a room. Twenty foot ceiling with a spiral staircase to a second story balcony with ladders sliding around the shelves on both floors. What an awesome sight.
Readers must have a field day looking at a set up like that. Thousands of books with the coolest looking room ever.
That brings us to the purpose of this article. Who is the smartest? Of course the one with all the books, is the smartest. Oh sure a computer may hold a lot more data, but those books lend an air of intelligence to any occasion. You just imagine that with all those books around people will browse through them, read them, study them and love them.
I’ve thought about building a big library for myself for years. What a dream, entering a room with books stacked to the ceiling and a little table with a green reading lamp and books stacked all over the table too.