The Hustler part II

If you watch cable TV, you know they will play movies over and over. If you are like me, you will watch some of your favorite movies over and over. Nothing wrong with watching a movie over. After you watch a movie over, you may notice different things about the movie. You might notice something you didn’t see before. You may hear some of the dialogue a different way or come to an alternate understanding about what the movie was about. You can read books over and over and seemingly pick up something new every time.
A while back I wrote about the movie “The Hustler.” What a great movie. Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason, George C. Scott and Piper Laurie were great actors. What a story. There are many subplots. It’s filmed in Black and White. There is some great dialogue about winning and losing. This last time I watched, I looked at it from a different point of view. This time I watched the movie and what I noticed the most was the cigarettes.
Cigarettes? What could cigarettes have to do with the movie? I was trying to figure out something about the people that were watching this epic battle about who would be the greatest pool player. All of the people in the movie were smoking cigarettes.
One of the things I noticed was how effortless people handled the cigarettes. Smoking was a big thing back when this movie was made. Almost everyone smoked cigarettes. People could easily light and smoke cigarettes and say their lines for the movie. The extras in the background of the scene could smoke and create a great shot. Their movements were natural and became part of the scene with no distraction. All the main characters could handle a cigarette and appear like a cigarette in their hand wasn’t any burden.
That still wasn’t what I noticed the most. The part of the story that intrigued me the most was the people that watched the pool game. If you have seen the movie you know that fast Eddie Felton and Minnesota Fats were playing to see who was the best pool player. It is almost like a David and Goliath type story. Maybe it is a story of the underdog facing off against a giant. It could also be a study about winning and losing and what it takes to be a winner.
Now let’s get to the guys in the background. The pool game starts. There are many guys in the pool hall. They are dressed with coats and ties. Of course they have the ubiquitous cigarettes. There they are with those skinny, skinny ties and smoking watching the action on the pool table, cigarette smoke all around and watching the battle rage on the pool table.
The thought occurred to me that what kind of man would be wearing a coat and tie in a pool hall and continue to watch a pool game for 40 hours? What kind of person could afford to stay watching this pool game? It is an interesting part of the story. Were they there to lend a smoky backdrop to this perhaps game that would be played in hell? Who knows?
One thing that you have to admit, smoke backlit in a black and white movie is the coolest thing. Watching a guy smoke a cigarette with the nebulous haze drifting around is always great cinema.
I still haven’t figured out what kind of characters could watch pool for all day and all night. Maybe I’ll never figure that out.
Still, the cigarettes in movies are great to watch. I quick little trick I taught my youngest son was to take a little flashlight and pretend it was a cigarette lighter. You could cup your hand around the little flashlight and cut it on. I would look like you lit a cigarette lighter. In a darkened room, you could put an ordinary ink pen in your mouth and it would look like you were lighting a cigarette. We were at a banquet once and my son took the little flashlight and pretended to light his pen cigarette. A woman at another table looked at him with shock and amazement. We had to let her in on the joke. I told my son to tell her about smoking. “Kids shouldn’t smoke unless they want to look cool” Maybe that was the point of all the smokers in “The Hustler.”