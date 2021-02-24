Last week I collected my winnings for picking Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl. I got a dollar bill and a Pepsi. I’ve been betting with a friend for the last ten years about who would win the Super Bowl. I think I’ve won about seventy percent of the time. It has been pretty easy. My friend has bet against Tom Brady each time. I’ll take the bet that Brady will win the game.
Usually, we have a little Monday morning quarterbacking session about the weekend football game. Sometimes I will see him standing on the street and will yell out Brady! During the season he will yell out his quarterbacks name. It’s fun to pick out a different team and have some bragging rights for the next week. We only bet the dollar bill and Pepsi for the Super Bowl.
Over the years, some of the games have been closely contested games others have been runaways. You never know what is going to happen. A lot of the games you wish for a runaway. Sometimes a game is never in doubt and you don’t have to fret, worry, and be anxious or otherwise frustrated for several hours. One of the best Super Bowls was the one I didn’t watch. I came home and the game was almost over. My team was losing. I went to bed but found out the next morning that my team won in the final minute of the game. That Pepsi tasted great!
If your team is winning you want them to win big. That brings us to the Dream team. You remember them. The NBA teams had many of their all-star players to compete in the Olympics. This was back in 1996. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Chris Mullen, Carl Malone, John Stockton, and company was some of the best basketball talent on the planet. The prediction was that they would beat any team by fifty points. With all this talent they could probably beat any NBA team by thirty points. These guys were all destined to be in the Hall of Fame. Their practices were a thing of beauty and their competitive drive was unequaled. Surely this would be true throughout the Olympics.
Things don’t always turn out the way you think though. I went to the Olympics in Atlanta and was lucky enough to get a ticket to watch the dream team play. I thought it would be a basketball clinic with all the real pros showing a bunch of college kids how to play basketball.
This was the Olympics though. Every country that sent a basketball team was sending their best. Just like any athletic contest, they were going to put out their best players and try to win the game no matter the opponent.
China was going to play the Dream team at the game I attended. I was excited to see my favorite NBA players. I thought this was going to be a high scoring game. I would have thought a score of 119-24 would be possible for the good old USA.
Well, it is the best of the best no matter which team. At the tip-off, China gets the ball runs down court and scores a layup on the first play. WHAT!? The USA comes and misses their shot. China comes back and scores again. China leads 4-0. What is going on?
That seemed to make the Dream team mad. They started playing and won the game by about twenty points. That proved that anything could happen in a contest like this. Sometimes, no matter how lopsided a game might seem miracles can and do happen.
The Dream team was just to strong to overcome in those Olympics just like Brady and the Bucs were too strong in this years Super Bowl. We are already planning for the next Super Bowl. I told my friend I’m saving up my dollar and money to buy the Pepsi just in case he picks the right team.