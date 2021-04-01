Thank you Williamsburg Regional Hospital

Dear Editor,
I just can’t say enough about the professional, caring, knowledgeable staff at WRH. What can you say, or do, for someone who has saved your life? Thank you just seems so inadequate.
My problems surfaced after having my first Covid 19 Phizer shot. I had problems a few days after the shot including chills, fever, a racing heart beat and dizziness which led me to falling and a trip to WRH Emergency Room.
Upon arriving I was treated quickly and professionally by Dr. Kitchen (an excellent, knowledgeable ER physician) and staff. After becoming stabilized in the ER, I was sent to Intensive Care where I was treated by Dr. Troy Gamble a very knowledgeable, caring, skilled doctor with an excellent bedside manner. Dr. Gamble’s determination to make me well again led to a very complete and extensive examination and evaluation involving my entire body from head to toe. While doing his testing and scanning he came across something unusual on my echocardiogram. I never had any symptoms of a gallbladder problem so why waste time checking it out? Answer: Because Dr. Troy Gamble is a very thorough and conscientious doctor who cares about every little detail. After more scans and investigation, it was found that my gallbladder was inflamed, infected, had large gall stones and had been in this condition for +/- a year. Dr. Gamble kept me informed and checked on me from my first day until my release 17 days later.
Next step in my adventure at WRH occurs when Dr. Joe Asaro, a fantastic surgeon at WRH, enters into my life. Dr. Joe Asaro is an outstanding surgeon at Williamsburg Regional Hospital, Kingstree, S.C. and part of an excellent team of doctors and staff. He is very knowledgeable, professional, caring, takes the time to explain everything and answer all questions, and has the unique ability to make you feel calm and relaxed.
Dr. Asaro explained the procedure involved in removing my gallbladder; first he would try to remove it laparoscopically but if it was too deteriorated, he would have to make an incision. Due to the condition of my gallbladder, it was necessary to make the incision. When he went in to remove the organ, he found it to be the worst he had ever seen and it had even attached itself to the liver and stomach with scar tissue. With his knowledge, skill and expertise, Dr. Asaro removed my diseased, infected gallbladder and saved my life. After surgery, he continued to check on me in his same kind, professional and skilled manner.
The whole team of professionals at WRH, the doctors, nurses, nurses’ aides, radiology department, cafeteria department, maintenance and everyone you come into contact with are all friendly & knowledgeable.
For anyone who has doubts or questions regarding WRH, let me clear up any misconceptions by saying, in my book, Williamsburg Regional Hospital and its’ physicians and staff are top notch. I was once the person who said “You will never see me at Williamsburg Hospital”! Not any more. If it weren’t for WRH, I probably would not be here to write this. I have received the best care possible and strongly recommend our hospital and its’ physicians and staff. Thank you WRH!