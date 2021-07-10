Sombrero Fourth of July

I hope everyone had a Happy Fourth of July!!! I think everybody loves to celebrate the Fourth of July. Summer vacation, fireworks, patriotism, BBQ, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and all the rest, who doesn’t love this holiday?
I was with a group of guys that were telling about their favorite holiday experience. They were telling about the most memorable holiday not necessarily the most fun.
One guy told us about his trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Like a lot of memorable stories, this one involves beer also.
It’s 1968 and my friend and his buddy are going to drive to Myrtle Beach after work. Technically, this is a July 3rd story. After work on July 3rd, they leave for Myrtle Beach driving his buddy’s 1959 Chevy convertible. They are primed and ready to enjoy the holiday. They are dressed for the occasion. They have on Sombrero hats, sunglasses, high school football practice jerseys and plenty of hippie beads. (they didn’t want to draw any attention to themselves)
They leave Lancaster and are headed for the coast. Within twenty minutes they have their first encounter with the police. They run a Highway Patrolman off the road and into a ditch. My friend didn’t realize it until he saw headlights bouncing up and down. He was driving in the left lane and couldn’t see the patrolman. (Remember the sunglasses) The patrolman pulls out of the ditch and stops them.
The car owner says he will pretend he is drunk and passed out in the passenger seat. My friend will pretend to be sober. (Notice the word pretend) The back seat is filled with empty beer cans.
The patrolman asked him to take a sobriety test. He is asked to walk a straight line. This 59 Chevy has big fins on it. He gets out stands next to the car and uses his hand to hang onto the car. He walks the length of the car, turns around, switches hands and walks a straight line back along the side of the car. To prove that miracles are real, the patrolman lets them go. They are on the way to Myrtle Beach.
It isn’t long before they are on the boulevard driving the convertible in first gear, sitting on the top of the seat with the car just lugging along in first gear. (Remember they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves) The only thing that could have been better was to prop their hood up with beer cans to aid in keeping the engine cool.
One trip down the boulevard and the car is parked and they are at the Pavilion. They are supposed to meet up with other friends. They spot their friends, yell out hello, and start down the stairs to meet up with their friends. At the bottom of the stairs are two policemen that ask them to come out to his car. He tells them to get into his patrol car.
Yelling Hey is apparently disorderly conduct. They are the first visitors to the jail. Before the night is over, the jail is packed and has issued $36,000 worth of citations. They have all but $2 to get one of them out. They borrow $2 and one of them gets out and calls home for more money. Within four hours they are limping back to Lancaster with a back seat full of empty beer cans and no money.
A week later they are back in Myrtle Beach for trial. They are dressed differently with haircuts. The policeman says he doesn’t recognize them. The judge finds them not guilty. Somehow they don’t get any money back.
After these fifty years my friend says this was his most memorable holiday but not his most enjoyable. He still likes the Fourth of July Holiday and is quick to say; God Bless America.