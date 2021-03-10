Nobody is immune

I’m not an expert on epidemiology, endocrinology, or anything to do with medicine. All the talk about vaccines or immunization or all the big words you can throw around don’t help me much. It is some of my friends have all kinds of seemingly new knowledge about medicine and how to cure just about everything now. Twelve months of sitting in your house studying things on the Internet can create genius.
For all this new knowledge, we still can’t get people immune to what ails society.
Recently, I was visiting with a doctor friend of mine. He was talking about a mutual acquaintance of ours that was also a doctor. Our friend was a rather colorful character. He had some problems of his own though. We wondered how our friend had so much trouble. I remarked that whatever ailed society also ailed doctors too. He asked me to explain. Well, do you know a doctor that is an alcoholic, been in bankruptcy, gotten cancer, or been to divorce court? The answer was yes to all of those things. Just about everyone I know has some sort of trouble. Doesn’t matter whether it is familial, financial, spiritual, or just craziness no one is immune from the things that cause trouble for people.
That brings us to the point of this article. We all can face some unforeseen problem that can hit us at anytime. We want to have an idyllic life but there is always trouble lurking around the corner. Doesn’t matter. Fate can slip up on us anytime.
I know you’ve heard about Tiger Woods. He might be the world’s greatest golfer but he got into a car wreck. Some of my golfing friends are upset about this. My friends had envisioned a life for Tiger that was always filled with golf, money, good fortune and the best of everything. He still got in a car accident.
It is easy to imagine an idyllic life for celebrities. We think they live a life without a care in the world. Still all the things that cause trouble for us can also cause trouble for them. Just as you have to work, they have to work, practice, appear at events and do all the other things you have to do. Have you been thinking about doing your taxes? They have taxes too.
Do you have to show up for a meeting? They do too. Remember when Tiger won the Masters Golf Tournament for the first time? There was a picture of Tiger hugging his dad. Tiger was wearing a Nike Hat and his dad was wearing a hat with Titlest Golf on it. It was a great photo for the sponsors.
Now wouldn’t you think that after winning the biggest golf tournament Tiger could get a day off? Turns out that on Monday morning Tiger had to go to Myrtle Beach to open a restaurant for one of his sponsors. Okay, maybe now he doesn’t have to do so much traveling and the nature of his work has changed. He still has to do things and is faced with the same things that come before us.
As careful as we try to be we can be confronted with troubles just like everyone else. I wishing for Tiger to have a quick and full recovery. I also wish for you to have a safe and rewarding life also.
Just remember that any trouble that befalls other people can be headed your way too.