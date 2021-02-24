My, my, my. When will COVID move on?

Last week I tried out the new ER beds at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. They were nice, considering they’re hospital beds. I wasn’t there to write about them though. I was there as a patient.
The dreaded COVID had infiltrated my system a week prior and I was in a bit of a downturn. The last place I wanted to be was in that cubical. We all know that people who are sick, some with the virus show up in the ER as a last resort. My friend (and forever ER nurse) Terry led me to my room and tucked me in for the duration.
COVID has many symptoms and they change just about every day. The first week I had it I felt like I had a stuffy nose. No fever, no cough, no runny nose, nothing that would point to the SARS. But as days turned into a week I began to feel funny. My breathing wasn’t what it should be so after a tearful call to my wonderful doctor, Troy Gamble, I was headed to the hospital.
When you are not breathing right, one of the tests they administer is an arterial blood gas (ABG) test. Let me be clear, it’s not like giving blood. No, this booger hurts. I know because I’ve been there before. The first time I had to undergo that stick on the inside of my dainty fragile wrist, I had to apologize to the poor girl. I used language that would embarrass a sailor. I’m certain everyone down the hall heard every nasty word.
So this time I was ready. Before she even began rubbing alcohol on the area I started deep breathing exercises. I also concentrated on tapping my toes together in an attempt to disassociate myself from what was about to happen.
However, I had a pro at my side, Amanda was gentle and professional. I’m sure she was braced to hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth and she even said she was sorry if it hurt. But by golly, it didn’t. Ok, that’s stretching the truth a little but it wasn’t as bad as I had anticipated and before I knew it, the procedure was over and she was on her way to her piping hot baked potato.
When all the results were in I was not in any real trouble, however, because of my age, health, and other criteria I was a candidate for an antibody infusion. There are other treatments, depending on your circumstances, but I decided to go with the infusion. It’s an experimental treatment that is administered through IV for 15 minutes. My appointment was the following day, so that gave me 24 hours to think about it. And I did. I tried my darndest to feel better.
When I got up the morning of the infusion I was still trying real hard to convince myself I was not sick enough to have something injected into my body. My body overrode that decision and I returned to my little hospital in Kingstree where the ladies were waiting for me. Marsha prepped me and stayed with me during the procedure. That’s in case I had a reaction. We talked about the infusion, current events, and the virus. It made the time fly by. After the treatment I had to sit for an hour to wait for any reaction. My only reaction was a slight annoyance because I had to watch The Virginian on the Grit channel.
I haven’t had any adverse reactions, so hopefully I’m on the path to recovery. I felt horrible, slept a lot, and lost all sense of smell and taste. Honestly, the inability to taste and smell has been hell. I even tried to jumpstart my taste buds by conducting an exper-
iment. I laid out a jalapeno, red onion, lemon and pickle. One by one I tasted each and waited for a reaction. Nothing with the hot pepper or onion. I didn’t even get a sense of “sinus aeration”. But I did taste the lemon and the saltiness of the pickle. Sour and salty, kinda of like my current disposition. No one knows how or why this happens but I’ll be happy when I can enjoy chocolate and cupcakes again.
Truth is, I consider myself very lucky. COVID has killed several friends and landed many more in the hospital. I am most appreciative of the phone calls and messages wishing a speedy recovery and help if needed. And most of all, I am appreciative of the professional and compassionate medical staff of our tiny rural hospital. Williamsburg Regional may be rural, but it rules in this patient’s care.
