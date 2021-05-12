Mother’s Day tales

Happy Mother’s Day! What a wonderful day of celebration. All the stories about mom’s influence and the lasting impact that a mother leaves on her children. That’s all great but there are other stories that make Mother’s Day Special.
I used to visit a church that had Brother Woodrow. Brother Woodrow was a praying fool. Almost every time I went there, Brother Woodrow would either lead us in the final prayer or do a special prayer in the middle of the service. He could say a prayer for any kind of special day or almost any kind of scripture. Brother Woodrow was also a little long winded. He could cover a scripture and then wrap it up and let us get to the last hymn. The last time I visited that church was on Mother’s Day. Brother Woodrow was going to do a special prayer and got side tracked. Once he got going he didn’t stop until he had almost ten minutes in his prayer and then realized that he had not even mentioned the mothers. By the time he wrapped up with mother’s special day, he took twenty minutes. The Sermon had to be cut short to let us out on time.
Nothing wrong with praising moms, breakfast in bed is an honor that all mothers should have. That is a good idea but it does have some special problems. Kids trying to fix a breakfast for mom can create special problems. Using every pot and pan in the house makes for a big clean up job for mom. One of my friends claimed he would go to an all night restaurant and buy a big breakfast feast. He would get the kids to put the food in a plate and take it to mom. That was better than wrecking the kitchen. After church they would take mom to a restaurant for lunch. He said that Mother’s Day was the biggest day for eating out. By contrast, he said that Father’s Day was the biggest day for grilling. Dad didn’t want to go to a restaurant to eat. Grilling hamburgers, hot dogs, or steaks would suit him just fine.
Another friend always warned me to not fall into a trap of believing that mom didn’t want a present for Mother’s Day. He made the mistake of not getting a present. Two years of punishment followed. Now he buys clothes every Mother’s Day. He buys the wrong size and keeps the receipt. She can return the clothes and get whatever she wants.
There are a lot more stories of adventures and misadventures for Mother’s Day. Some even include houses flooded or caught on fire just in the breakfast in bed scenario.
A new tale just came out. One guy said his mother was a prosecutor at the county courthouse. She said that crime was almost non-existent on Mother’s Day. That was because mothers were being celebrated all over. On Monday morning, the crime picked up again as the mothers started committing crimes again.