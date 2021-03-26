‘Lett’uce eat

The saying goes “Eat to live” but I live to eat. I’m also paying the price for eating some things that help put on the pounds. I thought I was getting my act back together in January when I promised to start my tried-and-true exercise program but that took a backseat when I pulled a groin muscle doing sidekicks which was a new thing added to my routine. My brain just can’t accept the fact that I’m too old to do certain movements.
After five weeks and I’m still walking with a limp, I grew desperate and made an appointment to see my doctor to discuss weight loss options. I am fully aware of how to eat healthy so I really had an ulterior motive. I planned to ask (plead, bully, threaten) my doctor for an appetite suppressant.
I’ve never gone to such extremes so the days leading up to the appointment were used to practice my pitch. I’m certain most, if not all health care professionals look down on temporary methods to lose weight so I had to convince mine to make an exception.
My story would be one that emphasized my past as a health nut, weightlifter, power walker and so on. I would pull up my social media page and brag about all my healthy dishes I have posted. Of course, I wouldn’t mention my obsession with chocolate. That would just get in the way in the decision-making process.
I would plead with my doctor that my dreadfully torn groin has canceled any type of workout and therefore sent my mental state into a downward spiral. I would also remind him that I spent the last month getting over COVID. And if all else fails, I would tell the truth and explain to him I have a big party in May and I simply have to lose 10 pounds (20 would be better but I wouldn’t want to come across as too desperate).
The day of my appointment arrives and I’m feeling anxious. Doubt starts to seep in. Do I really want to travel down this path? I am faced with the realization that temporary weight loss would only set me up for failure and I’d be right back where I started in a few months.
Reluctantly I called the office and canceled. Just so happens that day I brought a salad of mixed greens, black beans, carrots, radishes, goat cheese and so on to work.
I stood at my desk looking down at the salad and realized my decision to forego a pill over food was the best decision I’ve made in a long time.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.