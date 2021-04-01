If you want economy you have to pay for it

A few weeks ago I was writing about my grandfather and his friend having an economy race. They were trying to see who could get the best gas mileage in their car. People still do that sort of thing.
My dad was a numbers guy. He liked to drive and figure out all sorts of things. He would calculate his gas mileage, cost per mile and average speed. He kept a little book and recorded all the gallons of gas and the cost per mile. He also liked figuring out average speed too.
This kind of thing can be an excellent mental exercise. I met another guy that did this for his new car and recorded all the expenses and daily mileage for five years straight. He had a big notebook filled with this information. One day he decided that he had recorded enough information and stopped writing all his car stuff..
This information can be interesting. Now this info is recorded automatically in some new cars. There are special settings to keep up with trip mileage and the average miles per gallon. There are settings to record your best mileage and your average mileage over 25, 50, or 400 miles. With all this information available, you have to wonder what it is for. Sometimes you get better mileage than other times. Traffic, road conditions, and of course the price of fuel make a difference in your cost per mile. What does it mean?
I have a friend that keeps up with his gas mileage and the cost of driving his car. He keeps up with oil changes, costs of tires and the occasional car wash. He also tells me about the cost of gas at gas stations all over the county he lives in. He can recite the price of fuel at about10 different stations. When I ask him the best place to buy gas, he tells me that he drives a company car and he always gets gas at the station closest to his house. So much for keeping up with your fuel economy.
An economic car sounds like an oxymoron. All cars are expensive to drive. Many years ago, I had a friend that bought a car. He was the envy of all my buddies. One Friday night we were hanging around and our friend came walking up. “Where’s your car?” His car was at his house. He had to drive to Kingstree the next morning and he just had enough gas to get there. He couldn’t ride around that night. If he could get to Kingstree the next morning he could pick up his paycheck early and have money to buy gas to get home. He was learning the hard truth about the economic realities of owning a car.
The next night he had gas in his tank and took all of us for a ride. I asked him about what kind of gas mileage he got. He didn’t know. He just put in $2 worth of gas and rode as far as it took him.
Figuring out the cost of travel is a lot more difficult than just keeping up with mileage and buying cheap gas. The cost of insurance and maintenance all add to the cost of driving. The purchase price of the vehicle figures even more into the equation.
Remember back in the seventies when there was a gas shortage? I knew a fellow that wanted to buy a car for his daughter. He wanted something that was economical. He wanted to buy a car that got good gas mileage. The car dealer kept showing him cars but he thought they were too expensive. He told the dealer that he just wanted an economical car for his daughter to drive to school. The car dealer told him, “if you want economy you have to pay for it.”