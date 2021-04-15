I will miss you

It’s hard to believe I’ve been writing full-time for this paper for just under 13 years. But my time at The News goes beyond “page one.” When I moved to Kingstree in 1998, I wasn’t certain what I would do. My profession was commercial and wedding photography which didn’t present a lot of choices. Then an ad in The News caught my attention. The editor was looking for a sports correspondent. I didn’t (and still don’t) know how to write about sports in general but I did know I could capture the events on film. Somehow, I convinced the editor I was the one for the job.
My sports stories weren’t the best. I’ve been known to confuse defense and offense plays in high school football stories. At one point a coach promptly let me know my mistakes. The editor was very forgiving and began offering me other assignments. Under her wing, I grew as a journalist.
Journalists typically don’t make a lot of money so I moved on to sales where I enjoyed the other side of the newspaper. But my love of writing never left me. Often, I would contribute stories, even covering the day presidential hopeful Barack Obama and Bill Clinton (campaigning for his wife Hillary) arrived in Kingstree within hours of each other. I consider that one of the best front pages a sales rep could achieve. So, in 2008 when the opening for a reporter became available, I jumped on it.
And the stories have come from every walk of life.
There is so much to say about the people that live here. I’ve met so many good people, people that make a difference in our community and people that sought change in some form or another. They placed their trust in me and that is important considering the times we live in today. If they had not, their stories might not have been told. For that, I am forever thankful.
I’ve also enjoyed being a part of this diverse community. I had the pleasure of dancing on stage as part of the Williamsburg Regional Hospital “Dancing with the Stars,” sing with two gorgeous men, Andre Dorsey and Sheriff Stephen Gardner, and worked with my team in recognizing our first responders.
I will be eternally grateful to Beth Cottingham for her inspirational words. She was always one to remind me to be humble through her sweet notes and clippings. I will miss sparring with Sheriff Stephen Gardner over redacted incident reports. I will miss strangers coming up to me and asking “Are you the news lady?” I will miss listening to a family when they are hurting and capturing a grandmother’s special birthday. I will miss South Carolina Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers and attorney Jay Bender who patiently answered my millions of questions over the years.
I will miss my boss Tami, who allowed me the freedom to cover this wonderful county and Patricia for editing my sloppy work. My only regret is I won’t be around to write the front-page story about the grand opening of our new hospital. I have covered the hospital’s journey when her doors were closed due to the 2016, historic flood, then the opening of our little temporary hospital (whose staff has taken excellent care of us) and on to the land being cleared on Highway 52 for the new one. I look forward (with a wee bit of melancholy) to seeing a front-page photo of its grand opening. And finally, I will miss my job and I hope the next editor will enjoy it as much as I have.
