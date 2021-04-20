Heads in the sand

When I was a young woman probably around 20, I was having lunch with some folks from out of town, when the topic turned to politics. After a bit I was bored with the entire conversation, and just casually responded, that I never watched the news. Immediately a woman in the group, responded with vigor: “So, you would rather just keep your head in the sand and not know what is going on in the world.” I was surprised by the intensity of the response and have no idea what I said at that point. However, the first thing I did in the fall was to enroll in a political science class, and that was the beginning of my fascination with the news.
One of the required books to read during the class was: “News from No Where” which described in detail how the 3 major television companies at the time completely controlled what was seen and heard on the nightly news. Of course, the same three major networks continue to control their message, the main difference is that today we have 24-hour news with multiple stations that all have their spin on topics. Therefore, the viewer and the voter must educate themselves to know the facts.
Earlier this year, I had the same conversation with a group of women but this time, I was the older woman in shock that so few watched the news, or even had interest in what was happening in the country or the world. No doubt it is hard to watch the news coming out of Washington today, but ignoring it will not make events change or go away. For instance, on day one of the Biden Administration after an address to the country promoting unity, the new President signed an Executive Order closing the Key Stone Pipeline and just like that 11,000 jobs were lost. I did not lose a job, but I have paid $2.92 for a gallon of gas in Kingstree recently.
And then there was the order to cease construction on sections of unfinished portions of the Border Wall which had been funded by Congress. Not only was construction stopped but technology to help see those trying to cross was halted. Perhaps it is worth noting that businesses and legal American Citizens have been masked up and locked down during COVID, yet thousands of undocumented people can come across our border at will. It is fact that some bring drugs, some are on the terrorist list, while others are truly looking for a better life.
Speaking of drugs, it has been said enough Fentanyl has crossed the border recently to kill an entire city. For now, some 20,000 children have crossed the border and are in the care of the United States. Many of these children have COVID, are not being fed properly, are in over-crowded conditions, and some are even being abused. There was a report of a young girl who no longer speaks because of being traumatized by a gang rape on the way to America. The situation is so bad that the Governor of Texas is demanding one of the housing sites be shut down primarily for the children’s safety.
The newscast said recently that it cost the United States $60 million a week to feed and house those coming illegally into our country. Wonder what $240 million a month could do for citizens of this country, or residents of Williamsburg County? While we are talking about millions, let’s talk about Georgia losing potentially $100 million when the Major League Baseball Game moved from Atlanta to Denver over the recently passed Georgia voting regulations. The President himself complaining over the new law, suggested it would be a good idea to move the game. Now remember, Georgia was the state that delivered the last two senators which gave the Senate voting majority to the President. It appears that with friends like that, Georgia does not need enemies in Washington. And it was just not the estimated 40 thousand hotel rooms that were lost, rather it was the small businesses that were looking forward to a financial boost after the long pandemic.
And lastly, while we are talking money, shall we mention the second $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Bill that Congress is working on. The first $1.9 Trillion passed and now an infrastructure bill is in the works and could possibly be passed with no GOP support. For sure, I am no math whiz, but I can even understand that a business, a family, or even a country cannot survive when constantly spending or printing money that is being borrowed. Our grandchildren will be burdened with debt forever.
Oh, I forgot, the President is going to raise taxes to pay for everything. Your taxes will go up, Businesses and Corporation taxes will go up and in turn, costs will pass it on to the consumer or the American taxpayer. Finally, prior topics do not even cover the new gun control push or, the new commission organized to study packing the Supreme Court and pushing Justice Breyer to retire.
Honestly, I did not want to write this column, but it has been on my heart for weeks. More importantly this is not a Republican or Democratic issue, rather it is an American Debate that could negatively affect us all. It might be time to get our heads out of the sand and become mindful of what Washington is doing. This is not your Daddy’s Democratic Party.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.