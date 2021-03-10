Go ahead; blow your horn!

March is designated as Women’s History Month. The celebration started a Women’s History Week in Santa Rosa, California and we celebrate the many contributions women have made in American history. The theme for 2021 is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”
If you’re interested in joining the celebration, there’s plenty to see online. Womeninhistory.org is hosting events that run through July, such as an April 7, virtual reading of Marjory Saves the Everglades. Visit the Smithsonian Institution at americanhistory.si.edu where the first Thursday of each month in 2021 they celebrate the breadth of women-made films and videos from their collections. According to the website, these special screenings of rarely seen short-form treasures will be followed by live conversations between the artists or filmmakers and Smithsonian curators. Each screening will include time for audience questions and recordings of the event will be available for the remainder of each month.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is jammed with events. For instance, on March 11, tune in for a virtual event, “Together we inspire people to confront hate and help shape a future different from the past”. The Library of Congress is also hosting many events, lectures and workshops such as Using Civic Media to Build a Better Society, Finding a Shared Historical Narrative, and How Political Institutions Shape Outcomes and How We Might Reform Them.
Williamsburg County is certainly home to many women who have made a difference. There are too many to name (moms, business owners, educators, first responders, healthcare workers, essential workers, law enforcement, I could go on and on) and I’d hate to leave anyone out so I’ll point to some events that highlight our local heroes. The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Board recognizes a women for the Lady Bird Johnson Award during its annual Chamber Banquet. The Professional Women’s Organization held its first luncheon last year to celebrate women who have made a difference in the county.
And we celebrate the accomplishments of women in The News on a regular basis. In fact, we recently highlighted a young lady for being awarded a patent on a medical device. And the week before we published a story about a Clemson college student making a name for herself. Keep those worthy stories coming so every day can be celebrated as women making history, not just for one month out of the year.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.