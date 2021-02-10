Football practice memories

Talked with one of my old teammates the other day. Jimmy Boyd and I played football about fifty years ago. Yea, it really was fifty years ago. We talked about old classmates and where the last fifty years had gone.
Of course we had to talk about those old football memories too. I told him I had a vivid memory of a practice we had. I was playing corner back on the defense and Jimmy was running halfback on the offense. Here We Go. The play starts and Jimmy gets the ball and starts running to his right. I’m running backwards and sideways to keep him from getting to the sideline and making a lot of yardage. Thinking about it now, I’m amazed that I could run like that. Going up steps is a special challenge now.
Anyway, we’re both running and I’m looking at him and worrying about getting him turned back into the middle of the field. There is a problem. Jimmy was an exceptional athlete. He was really fast and would get a track scholarship to college. I’m worried that he is going to out run me to the sidelines and get past me. Yelling by the coaches would be directed at me. Jimmy seems to straighten up a little. He is slowing down. Maybe he is going to turn back towards the middle of the field. Out of the corner of my eye, I see why he is going to go back toward the middle of the field. Another teammate Tom Carlisle is coming toward me. He is going to block me out of the way and Jimmy will have a clear path to the endzone.
This is going through my mind in a few milliseconds. Now there are two problems. Jimmy might just out run me and I will be on the receiving end of the coaches wrath. The second problem is Tom. He is bigger than I am. He is also stronger than me. I’ll admit that he is faster too. He likes to hit people too.
Jimmy starts to turn back towards the middle of the field and Tom now has me firmly in his sights so to speak. In a few milliseconds, I’m thinking about how it is going to hurt if Tom hits me like he wants to. I’ve already mentioned that he is bigger, stronger, and faster than me.
The third option is the one I have to take. I have to hit Tom before he can really hit me. I think I’ve saved myself from having Jimmy leaving me in the dust but if I let Tom hit me it is going to be bad. I have to hit Tom.
I dive at his feet. He sails over me as my shoulder pads hit his ankles and we have big collision. At least it doesn’t hurt me as bad as if I let him put his shoulder pads and helmet on my upper body. I thought I was saving my life.
Don’t remember what the outcome of the play was. I do remember that we didn’t have to run that play again. It must have been okay. The defense coach ran over. He loved to watch players hit each other. I could hear him yell, “ Way to hit Jonte, way to hit Carlisle.” I was just thankful I wasn’t run over.
It is still amazing that a memory such as this can come up.